I flew on JetBlue's basic fare for the first time from Cape Cod to NYC for $70. I'd pick it over the 5-hour drive even with a delay.

I avoided a $65 carry-on fee by only bringing a backpack (left) and was surprised by how much I could fit inside. Hannah Towey/Insider

I flew on JetBlue basic fare for the first time this past weekend from Cape Cod to New York City.

The $70 flight was a quick and easy alternative to the 5-hour drive, even though it was delayed.

I avoided a $65 carry-on fee by bringing a backpack that held three outfits and one pair of shoes.

At first, I was hesitant to book a flight from Cape Cod to New York City instead of driving like I usually do when I visit my family.

A friend who flew the same route this summer was delayed nine hours. Despite the cheap price, I wasn't sure if it was worth the risk of getting stranded.

I took the gamble and booked the non-refundable, one-way flight from HYA to JFK for $70. It was an additional $65 to bring a carry-on suitcase, so I brought a backpack as my personal item.

The bag fit my laptop, three outfits, toiletries, one pair of shoes, and a book. I saved space by wearing my sneakers and packing one pair of sandals.

After a 30-minute drive to the airport and a five-minute security line, my flight was delayed by half an hour. This was the only hiccup of the entire trip.

Soon enough, we quickly boarded the aircraft, an Embraer E190 with 100 seats. I was able to pick my seat in row 18 during check-in.

The bare-bones aircraft wasn't luxurious by any means, but worked great for the short one-hour flight.

The seats were tight, but I was pleasantly surprised that the free WiFi actually worked for messaging and other apps.

I've never been so happy to have chosen the window seat — I spent the whole flight looking out the window as we flew over Long Island.

Almost the entire flight was over the water. I'd pay the $70 again just for the views.

We flew over sailboats, jet skiers, beachgoers, and marshland.

There was minimal turbulence. Overall, it was an incredibly smooth and relaxing ride.

We took off at 2:07 pm and touched down on the JFK runway at 2:55 pm before taxiing approximately five minutes to the gate.

In classic New York fashion, it took longer to take the train from JFK to my apartment than the flight itself. I took the JFK Air Train to Jamaica station and hopped on the subway from there.

The Air Train requires an $8 exit fee. Plan ahead and bring a pre-paid metro card (they don't accept Apple Pay) instead of waiting in line for 10 minutes like I did.

Door to door, the trip took approximately four hours. I would gladly do it again over the five-hour drive, even though I couldn't bring a suitcase.

