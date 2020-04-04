I flew on one of the few remaining flights during the coronavirus pandemic, and it was unlike anything I'd ever seen

Benjamin Goggin

Domestic air travel has come to a near standstill amid the coronavirus outbreak sweeping across the United States.

But there are still a handful of of flights available for passengers with necessary travel.

I took one of them to Minnesota on April 3 to help support my family during the crisis, and the experience shocked me.

Air travel has come to a near-complete halt in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic crests on each coast, ripping through cities like New York City and Seattle and surging inward.

Delta, one of the world's largest airlines in 2019, said in a memo Friday that it's seen a 95% reduction in demand, resulting in nearly 80% of its flights being canceled, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention against domestic travel from certain states.

Despite the cancellations, a handful of flights are still shepherding passengers across the country for necessary travel.

After quarantining in my apartment for over two weeks, I flew home on April 3 to help support my family during the crisis. Before greeting them, I'll be self-quarantining away from them for an additional two weeks.

The travel experience was unlike anything I'd ever seen.

As per the CDC's guidelines, people should stay put if they can. But if you do need to fly somewhere, there are a number of precautions you can and should take.

My only selfie onboard was for an Instagram story. After taking this, I realized I had to flip my mask!

Benjamin Goggin

Traveling by air isn't recommended for personal and public health reasons, but if you need to fly, take precautions like wearing a mask, frequently washing and sanitizing your hands and surrounding surfaces, taking a window seat, and staying as far away from other passengers as you can.

I purchased my ticket less than a week before traveling, and it was around $200 cheaper than the average pre-pandemic price.

In November, a similar ticket cost me around $500. This time, just a week before flying, the ticket came out to cost around $300.

I was able to choose from just a handful of flights, and the Delta app experienced numerous errors when I was attempting to purchase. I could only presume there errors were due to high usage volume thanks to cancellations and help requests.

I tried to avoid public transportation by taking an Uber, but that comes with its own risks. Both the driver and I took an abundance of caution.

New York City officials have discouraged residents from taking public transportation, due to the potential for spreading coronavirus.

Carpooling options on rideshare apps have been suspended for similar reasons, but even riding alone in an Uber can be risky for the passenger and the driver, given the number of passengers who ride per day.