I flew on a semi-private jet and enjoyed the hassle-free experience but I wouldn't do it again

Flying on semi-private air carrier JSX from Burbank, California, to Phoenix. Taylor Rains/Insider

JSX, a semi-private air carrier, offers public charters using Embraer 135 and Embraer 145 aircraft.

Anyone can book a seat, which comes with private perks, like relaxed security and speedy boarding.

Here's what it was like flying JSX from Burbank, California, to Phoenix.

Founded in 2016, JSX is a semi-private air carrier that flies Embraer 135 and 145 planes out of private terminals known as fixed-based operators, or FBOs.

An FBO is a service center where aircraft can refuel and park. JSX

This means customers do not face the same hassles as they do when flying on a commercial airline, like standing in long security queues or waiting for their boarding zone.

A TSA agent at the security queue at Los Angeles International Airport. Brady MacDonald/Insider

Source: JSX

"The biggest difference between private and commercial flying is the ground experience," JSX CEO Alex Wilcox told Insider. "People don't want to take off their shoes or walk a mile to get on an airplane."

A flight attendant inside a JSX Embraer jet. JSX

While these luxuries can cost thousands of dollars on personal private flights, JSX fares typically start at $249 one-way. The price can be lower depending on the route.

Flying on a Gulfstream G280 with Volato, a private aviation company, will cost $6,550 per hour starting in 2024. Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on a $25 million Gulfstream G280 that private aviation company Volato will charter for $6,550 starting in 2024 — see inside

But, unlike true private flying, JSX's flights are pre-scheduled on a set route and anyone can book a ticket online — meaning the public charters are shared with other customers.

True private charters are regularly on demand and fly city pairs not typically offered by scheduled air carriers. Taylor Rains/Insider

Elon Musk's private jet hasn't flown to SpaceX's main launch site since he bought Twitter, jet-tracker claims

Currently, JSX primarily flies around the West Coast, including southern California, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. But, it has been expanding east, launching routes to cities in Texas, Florida, Colorado, and New York.

JSX also flies to Mexico during the winter. JSX

Source: JSX

While JSX is typically more expensive than competitors like American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, I wanted to see if the hassle-free experience is worth the higher fare. (Insider paid a media rate.) Here's what my flight from Burbank to Phoenix was like.

The author on her flight from Burbank, California, to Phoenix. Taylor Rains/Insider

Disclaimer: Insider paid a media rate of $100 for the one-way flight from Burbank to Phoenix. The regular fare was $249 on my day of travel.

Story continues

My journey started at Hollywood Burbank Airport, California, which is located about 28 miles north of Los Angeles International Airport.

Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, California. AaronP:Bauer/Griffin/GC Images/Getty

But, instead of going to the main departures lobby, I headed to JSX's private terminal on the south end of the airport.

JSX's private terminal building at the south end of the airport. Taylor Rains/Insider

According to JSX, travelers only need to arrive 20 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. departure — I got there around 8:50 a.m. and there was a desk with two agents waiting to check me into the flight.

The check-in desk in JSX's private terminal. Taylor Rains/Insider

I just needed to show them my ID to get my boarding pass.

My boarding pass was printed on receipt-like paper. Taylor Rains/Insider

I was also able to check two 50-pound bags for free with my "Hop On" fare. For security, an agent swabbed both before taking them off my hands.

The luggage I checked included a Beis carry-on and a duffle bag. Taylor Rains/Insider

Travelers can check three bags with the "All In" fare, as well as oversized luggage for an extra fee. Small cats and dogs are also allowed onboard for free in a carrier that fits under the seat.

Passengers can book a second seat for medium or larger dogs weighing 79 pounds or less. JSX

Source: JSX

Once I was checked in, I realized the terminal was actually a hangar with a large waiting area. The space has chairs and couches available for JSX passengers.

This lounge was just steps from the check-in counter. Taylor Rains/Insider

My favorite part was the JSX-branded Embraer jet sitting right next to the lounge — a cool view for aviation nerds like myself.

This was not the aircraft we flew on. Taylor Rains/Insider

JSX also has an indoor lounge complete with seating, tea, and coffee. This was appreciated on the chilly April morning.

The indoor lounge at JSX's private terminal. Taylor Rains/Insider

I spent about 20 minutes sipping on coffee as other passengers slowly filled the lounge.

Flying on JSX from Burbank to Phoenix. Taylor Rains/Insider

Boarding started just ten minutes before departure, and the process was very quick thanks to relaxed security measures.

More seating inside the JSX indoor lounge. Taylor Rains/Insider

According to the Transportation Security Administration, airlines that operate out of FBOs do not have to follow the same strict protocols that commercial carriers do.

The automated screening lanes at Los Angeles International Airport. Brady MacDonald/Insider

This does not mean JSX is not secure. According to the company, it uses Secure Flight — a TSA-provided pre-screening software used by major carriers — to perform background checks on passengers.

The screening area inside JSX's hangar. Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Runway Girl Network

For screening, I held my laptop separately from my carry-on, walked through a scanner, and scanned my boarding pass. I didn't have to remove my shoes or any liquids.

Passengers can only bring onboard one carry-on bag that fits under the seat. Taylor Rains/Insider

I then walked straight onto the plane, which was sitting right outside the hangar door and only about 100 feet from the security scanner.

The aircraft was not the same one that was sitting inside the hangar next to the lounge. Taylor Rains/Insider

JSX's aircraft are configured in a 2x1 layout — meaning no middle seats — and I was assigned window seat 4A.

The seating rows on the interior of JSX's aircraft. Taylor Rains/Insider

The interior was similar to other small jets I've been on, like CommutAir's 50-seater Embraer 145, which operates as United Express.

The seating rows in the cabin of JSX's aircraft. Taylor Rains/Insider

But, as JSX equips its planes with just 30 seats, the cabin mimicked domestic business class rather than economy, which can feel cramped.

There are seats for 30 passengers in JSX's planes. Taylor Rains/Insider

Each lounger was plush and comfortable, complete with 36 inches of pitch …

The loungers on JSX's aircraft. Taylor Rains/Insider

… a large tray table with a wood-like design …

The tray table was big enough for my laptop and a drink. Taylor Rains/Insider

… a power outlet …

The power outlets installed on the fuselage of JSX's aircraft. Taylor Rains/Insider

… a large seatback pocket …

The seatback storage pouch on JSX's aircraft. Taylor Rains/Insider

… and good recline. There was also plenty of space under the seat to store my carry-on, but there were no overhead bins.

The area under the set of dual seats does not have a bar separating them, so there is plenty of foot space. Taylor Rains/Insider

However, I did notice that the jet had some wear and tear. The tray table was difficult to close, and I had to use force to open the window shades.

According to Planespotters, the average age of JSX's planes is 22 years. Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Planespotters

While I could tell the jets were old, I still enjoyed the onboard amenities. I was able to keep my phone charged, and I had plenty of space to spread out.

At 5'3" tall, I had more than enough legroom. Taylor Rains/Insider

Shortly after takeoff, the solo flight attendant came by to take drink orders. All beverages — including alcohol — are complimentary.

Travelers can earn miles and points on United Airlines and JetBlue Airways when flying on JSX. Taylor Rains/Insider

I opted for a Bellini, though there was also water, tea, coffee, soda, beer, wine, and liquor available.

A Bellini served onboard the JSX plane. Taylor Rains/Insider

We were also served a blueberry granola cookie bar for a snack.

A complimentary blueberry granola cookie bar. Taylor Rains/Insider

I headed to the lavatory about halfway through the flight.

The bathroom facilities onboard JSX's aircraft. Taylor Rains/Insider

There was only one bathroom onboard, and while it wasn't spacious, it was clean with a marble-look sink and a mirror.

The sink and mirror inside the bathroom on JSX's plane. Taylor Rains/Insider

Back at my seat, I was hoping to get some work done but I was disappointed to learn that JSX's new Starlink WiFi service was not yet equipped on my aircraft.

Starlink is Elon Musk's creation. Patrick Pleul / POOL / AFP/Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP

The carrier started fitting its fleet with Starlink in December, and the service is free to all passengers. JSX does not have any other inflight entertainment — no TV screens or free streaming.

Starlink is set to be installed on JSX's aircraft. SpaceX

Despite the setback, the one-hour flight passed quickly and we were on the ground in Phoenix around 10:45 a.m. The aircraft pulled right up to the local FBO and we deplaned within minutes.

The JSX plane landed on the runway and pulled up to an FBO in Phoenix. Taylor Rains/Insider

Shortly after, the ground crew unloaded our luggage right inside the arrivals lobby. This was much more convenient than waiting at bag claim.

The ground crew in Phoenix unloaded the luggage from the plane. Taylor Rains/Insider

Ride-share pickup and rental cars were available steps away from where we collected our luggage — this was a major time-saver.

Rows of rental cars sat right outside the terminal. Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, I thought that JSX was an easy and comfortable way to fly.

A JSX plane on a runway. Taylor Rains/Insider

As someone who has flown private before, the experience was very similar — the main differences being the security check, only being allowed one carry-on, and not being able to drive a car directly up to the jet.

A VistaJet Bombardier Global 5000 private jet. During this flight, we drove the car directly up to the plane. Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew on a $50 million Bombardier Global 5000 private jet from Montreal to New Jersey and saw why those who can afford it are flocking to private aviation

JSX passengers will still avoid crowded boarding gates and the long, invasive security screening present at major airports.

Travelers make their way through a TSA screening line at Orlando International Airport ahead of the Fourth of July weekend on July 1. SOPA Images/Getty Images

Granted, the Embraer was not as fancy as some private jets, and the hassle-free experience does cost more than commercial airlines.

The inside of a Gulfstream G650ER aircraft. Alex Davies / Business Insider

I toured a $65 million Gulfstream G650ER private jet like the ones owned by billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and saw how the ultra-rich travel

For example, the JSX route from Burbank, California, to Phoenix costs $599 roundtrip in mid-May, while the same roundtrip flight costs just $203 on American. The cheapest fare on Southwest costs $225.

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 at a gate in Austin, Texas. George Rose/Getty Images

Personally, because I already pay for TSA PreCheck and typically only travel with a carry-on, I wouldn't fork out another $300+ for JSX's expedited ground experience, simply because that is not something I prioritize.

For the same reason, I find myself flying on Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines a lot because the low fares are worth the lack of comfort for me. Taylor Rains/Insider

I've flown on 5 US low-cost carriers and I'd fly on them again, each for different reasons

But, that doesn't mean it isn't favorable for a different type of customer. For those looking for a convenient alternative to commercial airlines, I think JSX is a unique middle-ground that offers the perks of flying private at a fraction of the cost.

I also think JSX is a good experience to splurge on for something like a birthday or a honeymoon. Taylor Rains/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider