I flew on a semi-private jet and enjoyed the hassle-free experience but I wouldn't do it again
JSX, a semi-private air carrier, offers public charters using Embraer 135 and Embraer 145 aircraft.
Anyone can book a seat, which comes with private perks, like relaxed security and speedy boarding.
Here's what it was like flying JSX from Burbank, California, to Phoenix.
Founded in 2016, JSX is a semi-private air carrier that flies Embraer 135 and 145 planes out of private terminals known as fixed-based operators, or FBOs.
This means customers do not face the same hassles as they do when flying on a commercial airline, like standing in long security queues or waiting for their boarding zone.
"The biggest difference between private and commercial flying is the ground experience," JSX CEO Alex Wilcox told Insider. "People don't want to take off their shoes or walk a mile to get on an airplane."
While these luxuries can cost thousands of dollars on personal private flights, JSX fares typically start at $249 one-way. The price can be lower depending on the route.
But, unlike true private flying, JSX's flights are pre-scheduled on a set route and anyone can book a ticket online — meaning the public charters are shared with other customers.
Currently, JSX primarily flies around the West Coast, including southern California, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. But, it has been expanding east, launching routes to cities in Texas, Florida, Colorado, and New York.
While JSX is typically more expensive than competitors like American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, I wanted to see if the hassle-free experience is worth the higher fare. (Insider paid a media rate.) Here's what my flight from Burbank to Phoenix was like.
My journey started at Hollywood Burbank Airport, California, which is located about 28 miles north of Los Angeles International Airport.
But, instead of going to the main departures lobby, I headed to JSX's private terminal on the south end of the airport.
According to JSX, travelers only need to arrive 20 minutes before the 9:30 a.m. departure — I got there around 8:50 a.m. and there was a desk with two agents waiting to check me into the flight.
I just needed to show them my ID to get my boarding pass.
I was also able to check two 50-pound bags for free with my "Hop On" fare. For security, an agent swabbed both before taking them off my hands.
Travelers can check three bags with the "All In" fare, as well as oversized luggage for an extra fee. Small cats and dogs are also allowed onboard for free in a carrier that fits under the seat.
Once I was checked in, I realized the terminal was actually a hangar with a large waiting area. The space has chairs and couches available for JSX passengers.
My favorite part was the JSX-branded Embraer jet sitting right next to the lounge — a cool view for aviation nerds like myself.
JSX also has an indoor lounge complete with seating, tea, and coffee. This was appreciated on the chilly April morning.
I spent about 20 minutes sipping on coffee as other passengers slowly filled the lounge.
Boarding started just ten minutes before departure, and the process was very quick thanks to relaxed security measures.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, airlines that operate out of FBOs do not have to follow the same strict protocols that commercial carriers do.
This does not mean JSX is not secure. According to the company, it uses Secure Flight — a TSA-provided pre-screening software used by major carriers — to perform background checks on passengers.
For screening, I held my laptop separately from my carry-on, walked through a scanner, and scanned my boarding pass. I didn't have to remove my shoes or any liquids.
I then walked straight onto the plane, which was sitting right outside the hangar door and only about 100 feet from the security scanner.
JSX's aircraft are configured in a 2x1 layout — meaning no middle seats — and I was assigned window seat 4A.
The interior was similar to other small jets I've been on, like CommutAir's 50-seater Embraer 145, which operates as United Express.
But, as JSX equips its planes with just 30 seats, the cabin mimicked domestic business class rather than economy, which can feel cramped.
Each lounger was plush and comfortable, complete with 36 inches of pitch …
… a large tray table with a wood-like design …
… a power outlet …
… a large seatback pocket …
… and good recline. There was also plenty of space under the seat to store my carry-on, but there were no overhead bins.
However, I did notice that the jet had some wear and tear. The tray table was difficult to close, and I had to use force to open the window shades.
While I could tell the jets were old, I still enjoyed the onboard amenities. I was able to keep my phone charged, and I had plenty of space to spread out.
Shortly after takeoff, the solo flight attendant came by to take drink orders. All beverages — including alcohol — are complimentary.
I opted for a Bellini, though there was also water, tea, coffee, soda, beer, wine, and liquor available.
We were also served a blueberry granola cookie bar for a snack.
I headed to the lavatory about halfway through the flight.
There was only one bathroom onboard, and while it wasn't spacious, it was clean with a marble-look sink and a mirror.
Back at my seat, I was hoping to get some work done but I was disappointed to learn that JSX's new Starlink WiFi service was not yet equipped on my aircraft.
The carrier started fitting its fleet with Starlink in December, and the service is free to all passengers. JSX does not have any other inflight entertainment — no TV screens or free streaming.
Despite the setback, the one-hour flight passed quickly and we were on the ground in Phoenix around 10:45 a.m. The aircraft pulled right up to the local FBO and we deplaned within minutes.
Shortly after, the ground crew unloaded our luggage right inside the arrivals lobby. This was much more convenient than waiting at bag claim.
Ride-share pickup and rental cars were available steps away from where we collected our luggage — this was a major time-saver.
Overall, I thought that JSX was an easy and comfortable way to fly.
As someone who has flown private before, the experience was very similar — the main differences being the security check, only being allowed one carry-on, and not being able to drive a car directly up to the jet.
JSX passengers will still avoid crowded boarding gates and the long, invasive security screening present at major airports.
Granted, the Embraer was not as fancy as some private jets, and the hassle-free experience does cost more than commercial airlines.
For example, the JSX route from Burbank, California, to Phoenix costs $599 roundtrip in mid-May, while the same roundtrip flight costs just $203 on American. The cheapest fare on Southwest costs $225.
Personally, because I already pay for TSA PreCheck and typically only travel with a carry-on, I wouldn't fork out another $300+ for JSX's expedited ground experience, simply because that is not something I prioritize.
But, that doesn't mean it isn't favorable for a different type of customer. For those looking for a convenient alternative to commercial airlines, I think JSX is a unique middle-ground that offers the perks of flying private at a fraction of the cost.
