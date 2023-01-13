I flew on Singapore's mammoth A380 in premium economy to Germany and the service was great, but the seat had one major flaw I couldn't overlook
Singapore Airlines operates the second-largest fleet of Airbus A380 jets.
I recently flew on the mammoth plane in premium economy from New York to Frankfurt.
While I thought the service and food were delicious, I couldn't ignore the subpar headrests.
Singapore Airlines is considered one of the best carriers in world.
With a diverse fleet of commercial jets, from the Boeing 737 narrowbody to the giant Airbus A380, the airline connects Singapore to over 75 destinations worldwide.
Source: Singapore Airlines
In fact, the airline operates the world's longest flight on its Airbus A350 workhorse, which journeys nearly 19 hours nonstop between New York-JFK and Singapore.
Singapore prides itself on its high standard of comfort and customer service.
In 2022, the carrier won several awards from airline ranking website Skytrax, including being named the world's best first class and the world's best cabin staff.
Source: Skytrax, These are the 20 best airlines in the world, according to one survey of travelers: See the full list
Considering its reputation, I wanted to see if the airline lived up to the hype. Here's what my Singapore A380 flight from New York to Frankfurt in premium economy was like.
I flew 19 hours on Emirates from Dubai to New York via Italy and wouldn't hesitate to do it again over the 14-hour non-stop flight
I arrived at New York-JFK's Terminal 4 at around 5:15 p.m. for my 8:15 p.m. departure, and I'm glad I arrived early because the check-in line was extremely long.
While I automatically checked in on the app thanks to the airline's unique feature, I still had to retrieve my boarding pass from the ticket counter.
Fortunately, I didn't have to wait too long in line because I was flying in premium economy, which had a dedicated queue.
However, the economy line — which could see as many as 343 passengers per A380 flight — was overwhelming. I recommend those flying in regular coach to arrive super early to avoid any stress.
Source: SeatGuru
Check-in was relatively simple, though my carry-on bag ended up being over the seven-kilogram (15.4-pound) limit.
This was actually the first time my carry-on bag was weighed by an airline. I found the weight restriction surprisingly low, and it would be difficult to fly to Singapore without checking luggage.
But, I was able to transfer some things to my personal item to get my bag within limits — and then I was off to security.
While the regular TSA line was also very long, I was able to bypass it with TSA Pre-Check, which to this day is one of the best investments I've ever made.
Source: CBP
After killing a little time at an Irish pub, I headed to gate A6 for boarding.
Being a premium economy flyer, I was one of the first groups to board behind the first class suites…
Singapore Airlines' Airbus A380 and its famous first-class suite are leaving NYC — see inside the luxurious cabin
…and business class.
Both luxury cabins are located on the superjumbo's second level. Business class passengers can board via a separate jetbridge that connects to the upper door.
Premium economy is located towards the front of the aircraft and features 44 recliners in a 2x4x2 configuration.
Source: SeatGuru
Meanwhile, the economy cabin takes up the rest of the plane in a 3x4x3 layout.
Source: SeatGuru
My ticket was booked about a month before departure, so it was slim pickings when I selected my seat. Fortunately, there was a single window seat available — 34A — which became my temporary home for about seven hours on the trek to Frankfurt.
I got settled into my seat with the help of the cabin crew who stowed my luggage. The overhead bins are situated high and can be difficult to reach for shorter humans like myself.
My first impression of the seat was very positive. The loungers were big, and the orange and gray color scheme was aesthetically pleasing to the eye.
The seat offers 38 inches of pitch and 19.5 inches of width. So, at only 5'3", I found myself with more than enough legroom and could stretch my legs all the way out with no issue.
Source: SeatGuru
As I started exploring the full product, I realized the seat offered more than just a lot of space.
Waiting for me at my seat was a large pillow and plush blanket…
…as well as a large water bottle.
Moreover, there was a big 13.3-inch flat screen TV loaded with dozens of shows, movies, music, and games…
Source: Singapore Airlines
…a handheld remote to control the inflight entertainment…
…a large tray table…
…a footrest…
...a legrest...
..and a deep recline.
The lounger also came with a huge seatback pocket big enough to fit my medicine bag, laptop, and electronics case…
…noise-canceling headphones…
…pockets for each passenger's cell phone…
…as well as a reading light, a universal power outlet, and two USB ports per person — one next to the TV and one behind the armrest.
Two sets of cup holders lie between the seats, one by the armrest and a second by the legrest.
I was particularly impressed with the ample storage. There was a small area between the seat and armrest, and space between the seat and fuselage, which is where I stored my linens until I was ready to sleep.
However, I had one major gripe with the premium economy product — the headrests.
While they are supposed to be adjustable, they simply did not fold all the way in to create a full cocoon for my neck.
It's possible it was a malfunction with my specific seat, or simply because the seat is so wide that my head has to lean further to reach the wing.
Regardless, this made sleeping much more difficult, and the large gap between the seat and the fuselage made it hard to rest my head that way as well.
In fact, after flying economy on the second leg to Singapore, I found I slept better because the headrests folded all the way in and my neck felt supported.
Nevertheless, premium economy shined over regular economy in about every other area, particularly the added amenities and perks.
About 10 minutes after takeoff — which was right on time — the cabin crew came around with nuts, as well as drinks like champagne, orange juice, water, wine, and beer.
I thought this was speedy, excellent service, and a great appetizer before dinner.
The first meal was served about 30 minutes into the flight, and there were three options: a beef dish, chicken fried rice, and prawns — I chose the latter.
I got my food very quickly because I pre-ordered on the app, which was more convenient than waiting for the galley cart to get to my row.
Overall, I thought the main dish was delicious. It also felt like a unique food for an airline to serve.
My meal also came with an orzo salad, bread and butter, cheese, crackers, and a drink.
For dessert, we were given vanilla ice cream. However, I'll admit it was still frozen when served and I had to wait a while before I could eat it.
Throughout the meal, the flight attendants were prompt with their service, regularly collecting trash and refilling cups.
After dinner, I propped my legs up, reclined my seat, and put on a movie as I fell asleep. I liked that the TV adjusts out so travelers can still see the screen when the seat in front is fully reclined.
I slept on and off for about two hours before waking up for the second meal service, which was about one hour before landing. We were given a choice of pizza or a chicken sandwich with honey mustard.
I tried the pizza, which was tasty. But, after the big dinner and my body still being on New York time, I didn't have much of an appetite for the heavy options. Personally, I'd prefer something lighter like what most airlines serve as breakfast on a red-eye flight, like yogurt.
Granted, Antony McNeil, Singapore's food and beverage director, told Insider that the carrier's meals are designed to make passengers feel fuller for longer — and it clearly works.
I spent the rest of the flight watching a movie and using the inflight WiFi. The service is complimentary for KrisFlyer members in both premium and regular economy.
Source: Singapore Airlines
I also visited the lavatory before landing, which was one of the nicest ones I've ever seen, with wood-like finishings…
…and a full-body mirror.
Overall, I enjoyed my experience on Singapore. The seat was plush, the food was good, the crew members were friendly, and the flight was on time.
Though, I can't ignore the issue with the headrest. It's a little detail, but it made the difference as I would prefer a good headset over a legrest and footrest.
I think if Singapore can fix this issue, then premium economy would be nearly perfect.
Read the original article on Business Insider