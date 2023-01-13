I flew on Singapore's mammoth A380 in premium economy to Germany and the service was great, but the seat had one major flaw I couldn't overlook

Taylor Rains/Insider

Singapore Airlines operates the second-largest fleet of Airbus A380 jets.

I recently flew on the mammoth plane in premium economy from New York to Frankfurt.

While I thought the service and food were delicious, I couldn't ignore the subpar headrests.

Singapore Airlines is considered one of the best carriers in world.

Singapore Airlines A350-900. KITTIKUN YOKSAP/Shutterstock

With a diverse fleet of commercial jets, from the Boeing 737 narrowbody to the giant Airbus A380, the airline connects Singapore to over 75 destinations worldwide.

Singapore Airlines Boeing 737-8 aircraft Singapore Airlines

Source: Singapore Airlines

In fact, the airline operates the world's longest flight on its Airbus A350 workhorse, which journeys nearly 19 hours nonstop between New York-JFK and Singapore.

Singapore Airlines Airbus A380. Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Singapore prides itself on its high standard of comfort and customer service.

Singapore Airlines flight attendants. ROSLAN RAHMAN / Contributor / Getty Images

In 2022, the carrier won several awards from airline ranking website Skytrax, including being named the world's best first class and the world's best cabin staff.

First-class seating on a Singapore Airlines Airbus A380, which can be combined with the neighboring suite to create a huge room with a double bed and two loungers. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images.

Source: Skytrax, These are the 20 best airlines in the world, according to one survey of travelers: See the full list

Considering its reputation, I wanted to see if the airline lived up to the hype. Here's what my Singapore A380 flight from New York to Frankfurt in premium economy was like.

My flight to Frankfurt was the first of two legs to Singapore. Singapore's routing is a "fifth freedom right," which allows the airline of one nation (Singapore) to transport passengers between two other countries (the US and Germany, in this case.) Taylor Rains/Insider

I flew 19 hours on Emirates from Dubai to New York via Italy and wouldn't hesitate to do it again over the 14-hour non-stop flight

I arrived at New York-JFK's Terminal 4 at around 5:15 p.m. for my 8:15 p.m. departure, and I'm glad I arrived early because the check-in line was extremely long.

Taylor Rains/Insider

While I automatically checked in on the app thanks to the airline's unique feature, I still had to retrieve my boarding pass from the ticket counter.

According to the airline, an agent needed to verify my passport and confirm my credit card, the latter being a fraud prevention tactic. Taylor Rains/Insider

Fortunately, I didn't have to wait too long in line because I was flying in premium economy, which had a dedicated queue.

Taylor Rains/Insider

However, the economy line — which could see as many as 343 passengers per A380 flight — was overwhelming. I recommend those flying in regular coach to arrive super early to avoid any stress.

The line was extended to the back wall of Terminal 4, leaving a gap in between to create a walkway for passengers heading to security. Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

Story continues

Check-in was relatively simple, though my carry-on bag ended up being over the seven-kilogram (15.4-pound) limit.

Taylor Rains/Insider

This was actually the first time my carry-on bag was weighed by an airline. I found the weight restriction surprisingly low, and it would be difficult to fly to Singapore without checking luggage.

Spirit Airlines has checked my carry on bag size, and weighed my checked luggage. But even the low-cost carrier — as well as others like Frontier and Allegiant — hasn't weighed my carry on. Taylor Rains/Insider

But, I was able to transfer some things to my personal item to get my bag within limits — and then I was off to security.

I received both boarding passed for the two legs to Singapore, the first via Frankfurt. Taylor Rains/Insider

While the regular TSA line was also very long, I was able to bypass it with TSA Pre-Check, which to this day is one of the best investments I've ever made.

TSA Pre-Check is only $78 for five years, or $100 if you also want Global Entry. Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: CBP

After killing a little time at an Irish pub, I headed to gate A6 for boarding.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Being a premium economy flyer, I was one of the first groups to board behind the first class suites…

A grand staircase led up to the first class suites on the second level. Taylor Rains/Insider

Singapore Airlines' Airbus A380 and its famous first-class suite are leaving NYC — see inside the luxurious cabin

…and business class.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Both luxury cabins are located on the superjumbo's second level. Business class passengers can board via a separate jetbridge that connects to the upper door.

Two jet bridges upon landing in Frankfurt. There was also a third jetbridge that attached to one of the central boarding doors. Taylor Rains/Insider

Premium economy is located towards the front of the aircraft and features 44 recliners in a 2x4x2 configuration.

The first row has more legroom, but the screens are further away and there is no underseat storage. Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

Meanwhile, the economy cabin takes up the rest of the plane in a 3x4x3 layout.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

My ticket was booked about a month before departure, so it was slim pickings when I selected my seat. Fortunately, there was a single window seat available — 34A — which became my temporary home for about seven hours on the trek to Frankfurt.

Seat 34A is on the left side of the aircraft if facing towards the front of the plane. Taylor Rains/Insider

I got settled into my seat with the help of the cabin crew who stowed my luggage. The overhead bins are situated high and can be difficult to reach for shorter humans like myself.

Taylor Rains/Insider

My first impression of the seat was very positive. The loungers were big, and the orange and gray color scheme was aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

Taylor Rains/Insider

The seat offers 38 inches of pitch and 19.5 inches of width. So, at only 5'3", I found myself with more than enough legroom and could stretch my legs all the way out with no issue.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

As I started exploring the full product, I realized the seat offered more than just a lot of space.

Premium economy seats H and K on the opposite side of the plane. Taylor Rains/Insider

Waiting for me at my seat was a large pillow and plush blanket…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…as well as a large water bottle.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Moreover, there was a big 13.3-inch flat screen TV loaded with dozens of shows, movies, music, and games…

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Singapore Airlines

…a handheld remote to control the inflight entertainment…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a large tray table…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…a footrest…

Taylor Rains/Insider

...a legrest...

Taylor Rains/Insider

..and a deep recline.

One of the premium economy seats in the fully reclined position. Taylor Rains/Insider

The lounger also came with a huge seatback pocket big enough to fit my medicine bag, laptop, and electronics case…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…noise-canceling headphones…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…pockets for each passenger's cell phone…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…as well as a reading light, a universal power outlet, and two USB ports per person — one next to the TV and one behind the armrest.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Two sets of cup holders lie between the seats, one by the armrest and a second by the legrest.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I was particularly impressed with the ample storage. There was a small area between the seat and armrest, and space between the seat and fuselage, which is where I stored my linens until I was ready to sleep.

The space between the fuselage and the seat in front of me. Taylor Rains/Insider

However, I had one major gripe with the premium economy product — the headrests.

Taylor Rains/Insider

While they are supposed to be adjustable, they simply did not fold all the way in to create a full cocoon for my neck.

The headrest only folded in about 50-60 degrees, rather than folding fully perpendicular to the seat. Taylor Rains/Insider

It's possible it was a malfunction with my specific seat, or simply because the seat is so wide that my head has to lean further to reach the wing.

A representative showing me how to fold the wings in during my tour in April. Taylor Rains/Insider

Regardless, this made sleeping much more difficult, and the large gap between the seat and the fuselage made it hard to rest my head that way as well.

Taylor Rains/Insider

In fact, after flying economy on the second leg to Singapore, I found I slept better because the headrests folded all the way in and my neck felt supported.

The economy right headrest wing is folded nearly all the way here. The seats in economy are narrower, so it's possible the smaller space made my neck feel more cozy and cradled compared to premium economy's wide seat. Taylor Rains/Insider

Nevertheless, premium economy shined over regular economy in about every other area, particularly the added amenities and perks.

Taylor Rains/Insider

About 10 minutes after takeoff — which was right on time — the cabin crew came around with nuts, as well as drinks like champagne, orange juice, water, wine, and beer.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I thought this was speedy, excellent service, and a great appetizer before dinner.

The view out the window during takeoff. Taylor Rains/Insider

The first meal was served about 30 minutes into the flight, and there were three options: a beef dish, chicken fried rice, and prawns — I chose the latter.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I got my food very quickly because I pre-ordered on the app, which was more convenient than waiting for the galley cart to get to my row.

The orzo salad with chicken served with the prawns. Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, I thought the main dish was delicious. It also felt like a unique food for an airline to serve.

Taylor Rains/Insider

My meal also came with an orzo salad, bread and butter, cheese, crackers, and a drink.

Taylor Rains/Insider

For dessert, we were given vanilla ice cream. However, I'll admit it was still frozen when served and I had to wait a while before I could eat it.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Throughout the meal, the flight attendants were prompt with their service, regularly collecting trash and refilling cups.

Nice silver cutlery was served with dinner. Taylor Rains/Insider

After dinner, I propped my legs up, reclined my seat, and put on a movie as I fell asleep. I liked that the TV adjusts out so travelers can still see the screen when the seat in front is fully reclined.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I slept on and off for about two hours before waking up for the second meal service, which was about one hour before landing. We were given a choice of pizza or a chicken sandwich with honey mustard.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I tried the pizza, which was tasty. But, after the big dinner and my body still being on New York time, I didn't have much of an appetite for the heavy options. Personally, I'd prefer something lighter like what most airlines serve as breakfast on a red-eye flight, like yogurt.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Granted, Antony McNeil, Singapore's food and beverage director, told Insider that the carrier's meals are designed to make passengers feel fuller for longer — and it clearly works.

Singapore’s global food & beverage director, Antony McNeil. Taylor Rains/Insider

I spent the rest of the flight watching a movie and using the inflight WiFi. The service is complimentary for KrisFlyer members in both premium and regular economy.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Singapore Airlines

I also visited the lavatory before landing, which was one of the nicest ones I've ever seen, with wood-like finishings…

Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a full-body mirror.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, I enjoyed my experience on Singapore. The seat was plush, the food was good, the crew members were friendly, and the flight was on time.

Premium economy curtain separating the cabin from regular economy. Taylor Rains/Insider

Though, I can't ignore the issue with the headrest. It's a little detail, but it made the difference as I would prefer a good headset over a legrest and footrest.

Taylor Rains/Insider

I think if Singapore can fix this issue, then premium economy would be nearly perfect.

Taylor Rains/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider