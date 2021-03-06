I flew on United again during the pandemic and found it to be a leading contender for best US airline to fly in 2021 - here's why

Thomas Pallini
·10 min read
United airlines
A United Airlines Boeing 757-200. Shutterstock / verzellenberg

  • United Airlines is one of my new favorite airlines to fly during the pandemic.

  • I wasn't overly impressed by the airline in 2020 but new improvements have me wanting to come back.

  • Numerous social distancing precautions were in place at every turn and I was surprised to see an onboard snack and drink service.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

United Airlines had a rocky start to social distancing during the pandemic.

A botched seat blocking policy was quickly abandoned after a customer exposed the airline failing to keep seats open on a flight from Newark to San Francisco. The airline opted to fill flights but not assign middle seats unless necessary, instead offering free flight changes to passengers that didn't want to travel on fuller flights.

Out of the big four US airlines, United joined American Airlines in filling planes while Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines blocked seats. I took two flights on United in June 2020 and the airline didn't quite impress with its inconsistent social distancing measures and flights with no in-flight service.

Some of those inconsistencies remain but my latest experience on the airline showed how far the airline has come. Aircraft are still being filled to capacity, a policy now adopted by all major US airlines besides Delta, but United has made improvements to its offering and brought back some amenities that harken back to pre-pandemic times and ultimately make for a better travel experience.

I flew on United once more, this time in February from Denver to Houston, Texas on the airline's first Boeing 737 Max flight in nearly two years.

Here's what flying United is like in 2021.

My United journey started at Denver International Airport where I'd catch the 7:50 a.m. flight to Houston.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I headed to the check-in area and immediately noticed that it had been entirely overhauled with social distancing measures.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Each check-in station had plexiglass partitions separating United staff from passengers...

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And kiosks had plastic dividers between them with the option for "touchless check-in" by using a mobile device if a user didn't want to touch the screen.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Even signage above the check-in area was promoting proper face-covering rules. It was an impressive overhaul and more so than I've seen from some competitors.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Before I even got to the kiosk, I was required to acknowledge United's face covering rule...

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

And the health declaration when I checked in online. I had to affirm that I hadn't tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three weeks nor had I been exposed to the virus, as well as been experiencing any symptoms.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

I also had to confirm that I wasn't awaiting COVID-19 test results and no other airline had denied me boarding. These requirements were definitely more strict than others I'd seen in my travels.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

United is also offering contact tracing so customers are asked to provide their contact information; though, the program is optional.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

My flight to Houston was for a special occasion, United's first Boeing 737 Max passenger flight since March 2019, and it was nearly sold out as aviation enthusiasts flocked to Denver to be on the first flight.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: I flew on United Airlines' first Boeing 737 Max flight in nearly 2 years and it was just the boring flight the airline needed

United informed me that the flight was filling up at check-in and I was offered the option to change to a different flight for free. It's a nice gesture but I've found it's rarely helpful.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

There was no shortage of alternate options on the Denver-Houston route but other routes don't have as many backup options since the pandemic forced airlines to reduce flights. And there's no guarantee any of these flights wouldn't also fill up with passengers.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

The gate area for my flight featured many of the same measures as check-in, including a banner reminding passengers to wear face coverings and social distance, as well as highlighting United's partnership with Clorox and the Cleveland Clinic,

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Gate counters were also covered with plexiglass partitions and had additional details about the airline's new safety protocols.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

Social distancing placards dotted the carpet and continued into the jetway. United had done a great job of ensuring multiple layers of precautions here.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Before boarding, gate agents reminded passengers that wearing masks are now part of federal law and they'd be required to be worn at all times, except when eating and drinking. A refusal could mean denial of boarding and civil penalties.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Digital signage above the gate also explained the airline's new boarding procedure and additional social distancing measures.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The flight was then boarded from the back of the plane to the front to help with social distancing. Pre-boarding was still offered and first class flyers along with United elites were still allowed to board first.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

More placards lined the jetway and though passengers rarely adhere to the six-feet rule in the jetway, the placards serve as a nice gesture to show the airline is being proactive during the pandemic.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flight attendants welcomed us on the flight and gave us a sanitary wipe to clean the seats.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The cabin, however, appeared spotless already.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

United, like most US airlines, disinfects aircraft via "fogging" with an electrostatic sprayer before each flight.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: Delta, United, and American are 'fogging' their planes to make them safe for travel amid coronavirus — here's what that means

I had no concerns whatsoever with cabin cleanliness. It also helped that this was essentially a brand-new plane as no paying passengers had flown on it since March 2019.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The back-to-front system also appeared to work worked as there were not many passengers I had to walk past, except in first class and the first few rows of economy where United elites were sat.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

My seat, 30A, was a window seat towards the back of the plane and I was among the first to board.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I found my seat to be impeccably clean, rendering the wipe virtually useless.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Even the tray table was spotless; although, that's par for the course on a "new" aircraft like this one.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

This aircraft, in particular, has no seat-back screens and United had removed all the literature beyond the safety card.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flight attendants once again stressed the importance of mask-wearing during the pre-departure briefing. United has banned over 600 passengers as of mid-January for not wearing masks, the second most of any US airline that shared its statistics with Insider.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

Read More: Airlines have banned more than 2,500 passengers for not wearing masks — here are the carriers that have booted the most

Soon enough, we were off on our two-hour journey to Houston.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flight attendants began the in-flight service shortly after takeoff, armed with masks and gloves. Not all airlines require their flight attendants to wear gloves during the service, surprisingly.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

Each passenger was given this snack bag, as is the case on most US airlines still conducting an in-flight service.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Inside were the essentials including a bottle of water, Stroopwafel, pretzels, and another sanitary wipe.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And it didn't stop there as we were also offered a soft drink. I was pleasantly shocked as this was the first time I'd be given something other than plain water while flying during the pandemic.

Flying United Airlines during pandemic
Flying United Airlines during the pandemic. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It was a nice touch and I was glad to see a semblance of normal. Plus, the Stroopwafel is among my favorite in-flight snacks.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I took a quick walk around the cabin to see how well United's warnings about mask-wearing were heeded by the passengers.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

All in all, the strict warnings did appear to work as most were masked up during the flight.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The most egregious offense I saw was not having the mask over the nose but that was rare.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

It was truly a normal flight with no major issues.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Soon enough, it was time to land in Houston.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

United often deplanes by rows but we didn't on this flight. Many passengers were rushing to make connecting flights as we'd been slightly delayed leaving Denver.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

Overall, it was an enjoyable flight and made me want to fly United again.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

United is my new favorite to fly during the pandemic that isn't blocking middle seats. I'll always prefer an airline like Delta that is blocking seats but United takes the cake among those that aren't.

I was highly impressed with how both airports I visited were completely overhauled with new health and safety measures, as well as the airline's use of its digital signage to convey social distancing messaging.

I also appreciated the airline bringing back the in-flight service, which makes quite the difference on longer flights. United is the first airline on which I've flown during the pandemic where I've been given something to drink other than a bottled water, and I truly appreciate that.

United isn't perfect as smaller airports in the airline's network do not have the same level of precautions as the Denver and Houston hubs, as is the case for many airlines, but it's better than most airlines on which I've flown during the pandemic.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden news: Senate at stimulus standstill as CDC ends Covid safeguard for shelters in migrant ‘tsunami’

    Follow live updates on the latest in US politics

  • Tony Hendra, National Lampoon Editor and ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Star, Dies at 79

    Tony Hendra, a British satirist who worked as a top editor with National Lampoon and Spy magazines and is best known from “This Is Spinal Tap” as the band’s manager Ian Faith, has died. He was 79. Hendra died on Thursday in Yonkers, N.Y., of Lou Gehrig’s disease, his wife Carla told the New York Times. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2019. Hendra got his start at Cambridge University in the ’60s and worked alongside John Cleese and Graham Chapman just before Monty Python hit it big. He eventually took his comedy act to the U.S. and partnered with comedian Nick Ullett to perform stand-up and work as a writer and editor for various publications. In that time, he and Ullett opened for Lenny Bruce at the Cafe Au Go Go, and Hendra became a frequent guest on “The Merv Griffin Show” and “The Ed Sullivan Show.” He and Ullett disbanded as a duo at the end of the ’60s. Also Read: Lance Waldroup, Star of Discovery's 'Moonshiners,' Dies at 30 In 1970, Hendra joined National Lampoon magazine and became the first editor hired by the comedy magazine’s founders Doug Kenney and Henry Beard. Before eventually rising to co-editor-in-chief between 1975-78, he co-created the magazine’s first album, “Radio Dinner,” and co-wrote, directed and produced the off-Broadway revue “Lemmings” starring future comedy royalty John Belushi, Chevy Chase and Christopher Guest. After leaving National Lampoon, he served as a freelance editor for publications like Spy and the satirical Not the New York Times. He was also a writer on the series “Playboy After Dark.” American fans probably best recognize Hendra as Ian Faith from Rob Reiner’s cult classic mockumentary “This Is Spinal Tap.” Hendra played the band’s manager, who had stuck with the band long past their prime and would leave a cricket bat on his desk to intimidate people. Faith famously bungled Tap’s stage show when he commissioned a model of Stonehenge that was just a matter of inches tall, rather than a life-size model. Some of Hendra’s other famous roles include a “Radio Dinner” parody of John Lennon called “Magical Misery Tour” and appearances on “Miami Vice, “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and the 1999 film “Suits.” Also Read: 'This Is Spinal Tap' Creators Settle Fraud Lawsuit With Vivendi and StudioCanal Hendra published a critically acclaimed memoir in 2004 titled “Father Joe: The Man Who Saved My Soul,” which looked at his encounter with a Benedictine monk named Joseph Warrilow who he said guided him through personal hardships. But shortly after the book was released, Hendra’s daughter from his first marriage, Jessica Hendra, accused him of sexually abusing her on multiple occasions when she was a girl and said that the book neglected to mention those incidents. Though Jessica Hendra wrote an op-ed describing her accusations, her account was eventually reported in the New York Times as part of an independent investigation. Hendra later denied his daughter’s accusations. In 2009, Hendra wrote the introduction to George Carlin’s 2009 memoir, “Last Words.” He also wrote a novel in 2006 called “The Messiah of Morris Avenue.” Read original story Tony Hendra, National Lampoon Editor and ‘This Is Spinal Tap’ Star, Dies at 79 At TheWrap

  • Delta Flight from Mexico to Seattle Diverted to California After Passenger Dies on Plane

    The passenger's cause of death is pending an autopsy report from the Sacramento County Coroner's Office

  • An American Airlines 737 Max declared an emergency after a mechanical issue and landed safely

    The 737 Max has been plagued with issues since it was grounded in 2019, though the airline said this mechanical issue was unrelated to others.

  • Justice Department asks Supreme Court to dismiss 'sanctuary' immigration suits

    In a letter seeking to end the suits, the Justice Department indicated it will stop pressuring cities to turn over information about noncitizens.

  • What we're driving: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

    The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV offers two important innovations in one small package: it runs on electricity, and it can drive itself on the highway.The big picture: The Bolt EUV — or electric utility vehicle — is the slightly bigger brother to Chevy's refreshed Bolt EV.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: Without all-wheel-drive, it's a stretch to call it an SUV. Chevy uses the phrase "SUV-like."Both models are the first Chevys available with GM's Super Cruise hands-free assisted-driving technology.Until now, Super Cruise has been limited to much higher-priced Cadillacs.Quick take: My hands-free drive around the freeways of southeast Michigan was blissfully relaxing. I sat with my hands in my lap, but kept my eyes on the road, knowing the in-cabin camera was monitoring my alertness.Several speeding cars cut in front of me, but the Bolt EUV slowed appropriately, then resumed the following distance I had set.How it works: The system is easy to use. Once centered in your lane, the Super Cruise icon illuminates on the instrument panel, indicating it's ready to activate.Push the steering wheel-mounted button and the icon turns green, and a green bar appears across the top of the steering wheel.When it's time to take back control — at an exit or interchange, for example — the bar flashes red.One fun thing: A new "one-pedal driving" feature for city driving means you don't even need the brake. Take your foot off the accelerator and the car comes to a stop, capturing energy and putting it back into the battery.By the numbers: Pricing is attractive, partly because Chevy EVs are not currently eligible for a $7,500 tax credit (but that could change soon if Democrats in Washington extend EV incentives).The Bolt EUV starts at $33,995, and a loaded Launch Edition with Super Cruise sells for $43,495. Otherwise, Super Cruise is a $2,200 option.Chevy is even covering the cost of installing Level 2 charging capability in customers' homes.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Top ten returning Ohio State football players on offense according to PFF

    Pro Football Focus graded all of the players at the end of last year, here are the top four returning talents. No. 1 Left Tackle Thayer Munford, PFF Grade: 91.8. No. 2 Running Back Miyan Williams, PFF Grade: 91.6. No. 3 Quarterback C.J. Stroud, PFF Grade: 83.7. No. 4 Wide Receiver Chris Olave, PFF Grade: 83.3

  • 11 killed in army helicopter crash in eastern Turkey

    An army helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday, killing 11 military personnel on board and injuring two others, the Defense Ministry said. The Cougar type helicopter crashed near the village of Cekmece, close to the town of Tatvan, in the predominantly Kurdish-populated Bitlis province. It was on its way to Tatvan from the nearby province of Bingol when authorities lost contact with it at 2:25 pm (1125 GMT), the ministry said.

  • This TikToker Found the Creepiest Thing in Her Bathroom — and It's a Nope From Me

    What is going on?!

  • I flew business class for 9 hours, and it made me wish I saved my money and bought an economy ticket

    The writer reviewed how safe she felt, which perks she got, and the food she had during an international British Airways flight from Texas to London.

  • Even a once-in-a-century pandemic can’t stop the world’s largest Hindu gathering

    Neither the Hindu seers nor the businesses are happy about the state of Uttarakhand’s decision to host a no-frills Kumbh, especially one that restricts both pilgrim interaction and grandeur.

  • Spring Breakers pack into Florida beach towns despite pandemic

    College students are flooding into Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale for Spring Break. Many appeared to have left their masks at home

  • This Tiny U.S. Island Is Full of Quiet Beaches, Art, Rum, History — and Some Say Voodoo

    Dirt roads and lonely beaches beckon travelers to an island frozen in time.

  • U.S. Supreme Court dismisses 'sanctuary cities' funding dispute

    The Supreme Court has dismissed three pending appeals on former President Donald Trump's effort to withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refused to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, meaning it will not rule on whether the policy was lawful.

  • The best deals we found this week: $70 off the 256GB iPad Air and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals you can get online today including the 256GB iPad Air for $679, the Google Pixel 4a 5G for $449 and the Bose 700 wireless headphones for $299.

  • American Air 737 MAX declared emergency after engine shutdown, lands safely

    American Airlines Co said on Friday that a Boeing 737 MAX bound for New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport declared an emergency after the captain shut down one engine over a possible mechanical issue. The possible issue was related to an engine oil pressure or volume indicator and not the result of anything related to the MCAS system linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that prompted the plane's 20-month grounding, it said. Boeing Co said it was aware of the American flight and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will investigate.

  • 'Jeopardy!' exclusive: Who's new guest host Mike Richards? Who's next? And how soon will the show replace Alex Trebek?

    Ken Jennings has wrapped up his six-week guest hosting stint on "Jeopardy!" Who's next, and how will the show replace Alex Trebek?

  • Six packed: They came to watch Bryson DeChambeau drive a par 5; they might see him win instead

    Bryson DeChambeau might not be driving the sixth green this week, but he's still putting on a show – and it could end in victory.

  • Myanmar coup: The young rebels risking their lives for the future

    Opponents of Myanmar's military coup face daily threats and violence, and yet defiance continues.

  • Why fears of a SPAC bubble may be overblown

    The SPAC surge continues unabated, with 10 new ones formed since Wednesday morning. And that's OK.Between the lines: There are growing concerns that retail investors are about to get rolled, with smart sponsors taking advantage of dumb money.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.To be sure, many of these deals will fail. SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) are pulling venture capital forward, and venture capital is inherently speculative.And regulators should watch closely for conflicts of interest, including if SPAC sponsors are having pre-IPO conversations with potential targets (which is not allowed).Reasons for (relative) calm: Unlike traditional venture capital or equities investing, though, SPACs have numerous guardrails.Some of them are structural. Redemption rights, IPO proceeds held in escrow via T-bills and the ability for unit-holders to rebuff a merger.There also is pricing pressure from the small number of institutional investors that have come to dominate the PIPE market. For example, it's not uncommon for a SPAC to win a bake-off by offering the highest price, only to renegotiate down after the letter of intent is signed. Not because the SPAC sponsor thinks it over-bid, but because the big PIPE players do."Target companies hate when this happens, but they're in an exclusivity period once they've signed the LOI, so their only option is to negotiate or wait a while and start the whole thing over," a SPAC banker explains.Normal market forces are also at work. For example, the SPAC buying Dyal Capital is now just trading at 4 cents above the offering price, reflecting concerns about if the deal can get done amidst the litigation. And, of course, there are short-sellers trumpeting their skepticism, like Muddy Waters yesterday unloading on SPAC'd XL Fleet.The bottom line: It does feel like there's a SPAC bubble. But, as investing bubbles go, SPACs may be among the most benign.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.