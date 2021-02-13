I flew on United Airlines' first Boeing 737 Max flight in nearly 2 years and it was just the boring flight the airline needed

Thomas Pallini
United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

  • United Airlines became the second US airline to resume Boeing 737 Max flights on Thursday.

  • The first flight flew from Denver to Houston in the first step to rebuilds consumer confidence.

  • United plans to fly the jet across the US initially from bases in Denver and Houston.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

United Airlines resumed flying the Boeing 737 Max on Thursday after a 23-month hiatus that began in March 2019 when the aircraft was grounded worldwide.

The first flight departed from Denver International Airport with just under 170 passengers, including United's chief commercial officer, Jonathan Roitman, in the first step towards reestablishing consumer confidence for an aircraft family that's killed 346 passengers. In total, Thursday saw 24 departures, just six fewer than the same day in 2019, one month before the aircraft's grounding.

United follows American Airlines - which began flying the Max in December 2020 - as the second US airline to return the Max to passenger service. By the end of March, as more aircraft arrive from Boeing, United will use the Max for as many as 98 daily flights from bases in Denver and Houston, Cirium data shows.

The Federal Aviation Administration ungrounded the aircraft in November 2020 after mandating fixes to the aircraft's software and systems that caused the two crashes. United pilots now also receive four hours of simulator training and three hours of computer-based training specific to the aircraft before climbing in the cockpit, a requirement that wasn't in place during the aircraft's initial debut.

Read More: The 16 most outrageous things Boeing employees said about the company, 737 Max program, and each other in released internal emails

Thursday's flight was the culmination of over 1,300 test flights and 400,000 hours of engineering hours, according to Bryan Quiqley, United's senior vice president of flight operations. And with the plane going from the most infamous to the safest in the skies, Insider was onboard the first flight to see the end result.

Here's what it was like to fly on a newly-ungrounded United Airlines Boeing 737 Max.

United flight 1864 from Denver International Airport to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, a routine morning flight on a bustling route, had the honor of flying the first Max service in nearly two years.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

The flight was nearly sold out as eager aviation enthusiasts packed the seats alongside regular passengers, unaware that this was the second maiden voyage of the Max or that they were even flying on the ill-fated plane.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

For most, this was just a normal journey and the type of plane that was bringing them to Houston was an afterthought, if that. But it wasn't for lack of trying on United's part.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

At booking, a warning popped up that I would be traveling on a Boeing 737 Max.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

That same warning stayed on my booking and appeared once again during check-in.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider via United Airlines

And at the gate, overhead monitors didn't shy away from the fact that our aircraft would be Boeing's infamous narrow-body.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It's the policy of the airline to accommodate passengers that don't feel comfortable flying on the aircraft but clearly, that wasn't necessary here.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read More: US airlines are allowing passengers to avoid the Boeing 737 Max as it returns to the skies in the coming months — here's how

Most flyers haven't been avoiding the Max the way some expected. Our flight, after all, had a mere handful of open seats and Roitman told Insider that the airline hasn't experienced people booking off of the plane.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Gary and Deb Grenzke were the first paying passengers to board. The Florida-bound couple had no idea they were flying on a Boeing 737 Max but had no qualms about flying on it, with Gary telling Insider: "I don't have any problem flying on it at all."

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

United boarded the jet in its new pandemic-era boarding process that sees those in the back board the aircraft first; though, not before first class passengers and United elites.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Roitman was greeting passengers as they boarded; though, most didn't know he was the airline's chief commercial officer. United had executives on each of the 24 Max departures on Thursday.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Onboard the aircraft, two classes of service are offered including a 20-seat first class cabin...

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

And a 159-seat economy cabin with 42 "economy plus" extra legroom seats.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

I chose seat 30C and settled in for the two-hour and 25-minute flight to United's Texas hub.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Economy seats on United's Boeing 737 Max feature 31 inches of legroom and 18 inches of pitch, making for a comfortable seat.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

Economy plus seats offer 35 inches of legroom in most rows. These seats are virtually no different than those found on standard United aircraft.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Source: SeatGuru

Additional features include a device holder....

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Adjustable headrest...

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

And a 110v AC power outlet.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Streaming entertainment was favored over seat-back in-flight entertainment systems, leaving the seats bare with only a literature holder and single seat-back pocket.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

If this wasn't the first flight, most onboard would not have known they were flying on a Boeing 737 Max but the gaggle of photographers, YouTubers, and Instagrammers onboard prompted questions about why this flight was so important.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Flight attendants didn't hide the fact that this was a Max when asked but when explaining why the flight was so important, they had to be careful to use words like "incident" and "ordeal" when talking about the two crashes that prompted the Max's 20-month grounding.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A Boeing 737 Max-specific safety card could also be found in the seat-back pocket, a move not adopted by American, but the word "Max" was not mentioned in any safety announcements. The phrase "this Boeing 737 aircraft" was frequently used and while technically accurate, it could be more specific.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Roitman told Insider that the airline was still learning how best to address the issue and as this was the first flight, there's still a lot to learn.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

"The bottom line is we want our customers to be actually comfortable," Roitman told Insider.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

Passengers, however, seemingly accepted the fact that they'd be flying on the aircraft as nobody opted to disembark.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

It comes down to whether the traveling public actually checks to see which aircraft they're flying on when booking tickets. After polling multiple passengers, the truth is that most people don't care, which is good for the airlines and likely attributes to the low rebooking rate.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Piloting the first flight was an assistant chief pilot, Captain Mary Ann Schaffer, who hadn't flown the Max before the grounding but performed three test flights before the first revenue flight. Our aircraft had just been flown around Colorado the day prior.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

Once the excitement of boarded ended it was time to fly south. The CFM International LEAP-1B engines quietly spooled up and off we went following a quick stop at the de-icing pad to protect us from the elements.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Departing from Denver was a normal affair and exceedingly smooth despite the low clouds above. While some passengers were glued to the window, others were trying to catch up on sleep for the two-hour journey.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

As we passed through 10,000 feet, however, the bumps started to kick in. And while turbulence is normal for any aircraft, turbulence on a Boeing 737 Max can be a nerve-wracking affair for those in the know.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

But a few seconds of turbulence didn't deter the flight as we pressed on towards Houston with clear skies for most of the journey. That's when the flight became boring.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

The flight progressed as normal and there was no sense of danger at all. Flight attendants came down the aisle the offer drinks and snacks, as per usual.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

We settled at 35,000 feet, which is quite low for a Boeing 737 Max but we were a full flight. This plane regularly flies upwards of 38,000 feet when weight allows.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

A boring flight, however, is a compliment when it comes to the Max.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Less than two hours later, it was already time to descend into Houston. Thunderstorms in the region threatened to derail the boringness of the flight but the Max handled it well.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Before we knew it, we were on the ground in Houston after a successful flight. United had achieved the first step in putting the Max drama behind it.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

The goal, eventually, is to have all 4,000 United 737 pilots trained on the Max so that the pilot pool can fly both aircraft interchangeably. It makes a world of a difference when scheduling pilots and making the most out of a work group.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

United has three Boeing 737 full-motion simulators in Denver that pilots now use for training, with thousands of pilots still to be trained. Most pilots told Insider that the training helped them better understand the Max more so than before the grounding when simulator training wasn't required.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider.

The next few weeks will see the aircraft fly coast to coast from Denver and Houston to cities like Los Angeles, Newark, and Las Vegas.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

As to where the Boeing 737 will go next, Roitman says that only time will tell as demand is ever-changing during the pandemic. But he knows that wherever demand presents itself, United will strive to "be there first," with the Max ready to fill demand when needed.

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

"The Max will play a big part in our fleet strategy, but we're also making sure that we have a flexible agile fleet strategy," Roitman said. "And if data leads us to believe that a route is more compelling for a Max versus another aircraft, then we'll lean into that."

United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9
Flying on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Thomas Pallini/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • WH Official Threatened Reporter over Story on His Relationship, Accused Her of Sexual Jealousy

    A White House official threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri after she pursued a story on the official’s relationship with a different reporter at Axios, Vanity Fair revealed on Friday. Palmeri reached out to Axios reporter Alexi McCammond on January 20 to ask for comment on McCammond’s relationship with incoming Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo. A male Politico reporter reached out to Ducklo for comment, but Ducklo subsequently called Palmeri and, in an off-the-record conversation, threatened to ruin her reputation if the story was published. “I will destroy you,” Ducklo told Palmeri, sources familiar with the incident reported to Vanity Fair. Ducklo then accused Palmeri of being “jealous” that an unidentified man “wanted to f***” McCammond “and not you,” and also alleged that Palmeri was “jealous” of his own relationship with McCammond. The altercation sparked conversations between senior Politico staff and White House officials, including Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, and adviser Anita Dunn. Senior White House officials acknowledged that Ducklo’s behavior was inappropriate, but also accused Palmeri of breaking her agreement with Ducklo to speak off the record. Ducklo sent Palmeri a general apology for losing his temper. Psaki announced on Friday, several hours after the Vanity Fair story broke, that Ducklo would be suspended without pay for one week. “In addition to his initial apology, [Ducklo] has sent [Palmeri] a personal note expressing his profound regret,” Psaki said in a statement. “He has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay. In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.” On January 21, one day after Ducklo’s altercation with Palmeri, President Biden told political appointees at a virtual swearing-in ceremony, “If you ever work with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I will fire you on the spot. No ifs, ands or buts.” Ducklo’s and McCammond’s relationship was profiled in People magazine earlier this week. The People story dropped hours after Politico reached out to the White House for comment on the relationship — a chain of events that was subsequently noted in Politico‘s Playbook. The Biden administration has promised a change from the Trump administration’s frequently adversarial relationship with the media. Various reporters expressed disappointment after publication of the report on Ducklo’s comments. “I’ve taken a lot of flak from Donald Trump and his underlings for my reporting: legal threats, name-calling, physical removal from campaign events. I don’t recall personally encountering anything quite so vicious as the phone call described here,” Politico national correspondent Ben Schreckinger commented on Twitter.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • Philippines' Duterte tells U.S. 'you have to pay' if it wants to keep troop deal

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday the United States must pay if it wants to keep a two-decade-old troop deployment agreement with his country that is central to U.S. strategy in Asia. Duterte, a firebrand nationalist who openly disapproves of the long-standing U.S. military alliance, unilaterally cancelled the Visiting Force Agreement last year in an angry response to an ally being denied a U.S. visa. The withdrawal period has been twice extended, however, to create what Philippine officials say is a window for better terms to be agreed.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • 'Who asked that?' Trump lawyer clashes with senator

    "Who asked that?" said van der Veen. "My judgment's irrelevant in this proceeding."Sanders could be heard responding, "I did."Trump's lawyers on Friday said Democrats had provided no evidence the former president incited last month's deadly U.S. Capitol riot and had used his second impeachment trial to settle political scores.Trump is on trial in the U.S. Senate on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection by his supporters who stormed the seat of Congress in Washington to stop lawmakers from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory, resulting in the deaths of five people including a police officer.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Majority Black Illinois town flooded with sewage

    Whites began a mass exodus from Centreville in 1970, and the sewage-saturated town of about 5,000 is now nearly all-Black. The people of Centreville, Illinois have reportedly been dealing with sewage flooding their property for decades, but now, since the pandemic began keeping most Americans indoors, the issue is coming to a head. Air in the town smells of sewage, and toilet paper and fecal matter are openly seen on grass.

  • ‘Have him testify’: Democrats dare Trump impeachment lawyers to provide exculpatory evidence

    Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly harangued Democrats for lack of proper ‘investigation’ before trial

  • Cuomo accused of 'criminal abuse of power' after aide's admission about COVID-19 nursing home data

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is facing bipartisan criticism after a top aide reportedly acknowledged withholding data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes amid concerns it was "going to be used against us." Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa privately told state lawmakers on Wednesday that after the governor's administration was asked by the Department of Justice for information regarding the COVID-19 death toll in New York nursing homes, "basically, we froze," The New York Times and the New York Post reported. New York's State Legislature had also requested similar information, the Times notes. "We were in a position where we weren't sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to you guys, and what we start saying, was going to be used against us and we weren't sure if there was going to be an investigation," DeRosa reportedly said. The comments came after New York Attorney General Letitia James in a report last month said the state undercounted nursing home COVID-19 deaths by "as much as 50 percent." Reports on DeRosa's comments prompted a new wave of criticism of the governor both from Republicans and Democrats. "Your admin made a decision to lie about the numbers, and you're out of excuses so you're pointing at Trump," Alessandra Biaggi, a Democratic state senator, tweeted at a Cuomo adviser. "It's nonsense, and you know it." Democratic state senator Andrew Gounardes also tweeted that "this is a betrayal of the public trust," adding, "There needs to be full accountability for what happened." Republicans strongly criticized Cuomo as well, with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) alleging the comments revealed "a stunning and criminal abuse of power" and calling for Cuomo and his team to be "prosecuted immediately." In a new statement on Friday, DeRosa said the Cuomo administration was "comprehensive and transparent in our responses to the DOJ." More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years

  • Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened to' Trump

    Nikki Haley is distancing herself from former President Donald Trump, saying he "let us down" and predicting he will no longer "be in the picture" going forward. Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, spoke with Politico about the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in a profile published Friday, as Trump is accused of inciting the riot in a second impeachment trial. She told Politico the former president has now "lost any sort of political viability he was going to have" and predicted he will not run for federal office again. "I don't think he's going to be in the picture," Haley said of Trump. "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far." Haley went a step further by saying Republicans shouldn't have followed Trump as he spiraled. "We need to acknowledge he let us down," Haley said. "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again." At the same time, Haley defended her time working under Trump in the interview, saying she still stands by the fact that he "was someone who cared about the country" and that "there was nothing to fear about him when I worked for him." But she's "deeply disturbed by what's happened to him" since the 2020 election and said "never did I think he would spiral out like this." Still, Haley dismisses impeachment proceedings against Trump as a "waste of time." Haley is seen as a likely Republican presidential contender in 2024, and after conducting hours of interviews with her and people who know her, Politico's Tim Alberta confidently writes, "Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024." Read the full profile at Politico. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • Some Europeans get choosy about which vaccines they want

    Many Europeans are desperate for a coronavirus vaccine. As AstraZeneca shots are rolling out to European Union nations this month, joining the Pfizer and Moderna doses already available, some people are balking at being offered a vaccine that they perceive — fairly or not — as second-best. Poland began vaccinating teachers Friday with the AstraZeneca vaccine, and some had misgivings about being put in line for a vaccine they believe is less effective than the others.

  • Ex-boyfriend arrested after model's body found near highway

    Police officers were able to track down a Texas man after his details were found on a note in the 47-year-old’s pocket

  • In a Disorienting Return to Civility, Joe Biden’s DOJ Backs Up Betsy DeVos

    Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos testifies during the Senate Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the FY2021 budget for the Department of Education in Dirksen Building on March 5, 2020. Joe Biden’s campaign message was all about restoring order to Washington, a return of professionalism to government and an embrace of D.C.’s norms. Biden the Bland wasn’t a sexy sell, but it worked for a country weary of Donald Trump’s antics, antagonism and ambivalence about the actual job he was elected to do.

  • Prominent evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct, his ministry reports

    Ravi Zacharias, a prominent evangelical Christian leader and author who died of cancer last May at age 74, led a double life of coerced sexual gratification from massage therapists, his organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), said Thursday. RZIM released an independent report by the Atlanta law firm Miller & Martin detailing Zacharias' transgressions, including sexual misconduct and rape allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists and the discovery of about 200 photos of young women on his phones, some of them nude selfies. The board of RZIM, which is led by Zacharias' daughter, said it was "shocked and grieved by Ravi's actions," and apologized to his victims: "Words cannot come close to expressing the sorrow that we feel for what you have been through or the gratitude we feel for the bravery with which you have responded." RZIM denied any sexual misconduct by its founder last fall, and Zacharias had sued one accuser for extortion before he died. Most of the women Miller & Martin interviewed said that during massages, Zacharias would grab their breasts or genitals and ask for sexual gratification. Investigators found more than 200 other massage therapists listed in his phones, many of them in Asia. He spent months at a pair of apartments he owned in Bangkok, and the investigators found 2016 texts showing that Zacharias "spent his days writing and his nights receiving massages" there. The woman who accused Zacharias of rape said that after he "arranged for the ministry to provide her with financial support, he required sex from her," then "made her pray with him to thank God for the 'opportunity' they both received." The woman told investigators that Zacharias "called her his 'reward' for living a life of service to God," and "said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the 'millions of souls' whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged." Zacharias, born in India and raised in Canada, first rose to prominence preaching at a 1983 conference organized by Rev. Billy Graham. He went on to write about two dozen books and had a radio show. His funeral in August was attended by then-Vice President Mike Pence, NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, and other boldface names. "In Ravi Zacharias, God gave us the greatest Christian apologist of this century," Pence said at the funeral. "He was the C.S. Lewis of our day." More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • $1,400 stimulus checks just got one step closer to reality. Here’s what to know

    Democrats are hoping to pass the coronavirus relief deal before March 14.