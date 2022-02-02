I flew on the world's best business class that can cost over $8,500 for a round trip. Here's what it was like.
I used points from credit-card bonuses to pay for an $8,605 business-class flight on Qatar Airways.
My private pod had a seat that turned into a flatbed and a sliding door for privacy.
I ate delicious plane food including chicken machboos, Arabic mezze, and buttermilk panna cotta.
Qatar Airways has won the best business-class title for years — so I was excited to finally fly it when I traveled to Spain last year.
But since I didn't have the budget for an $8,605 round-trip flight, I carefully paid with points from credit card sign-up bonuses.
I spent 202,500 miles plus $450 in taxes for the round trip from Los Angeles to Barcelona. Award flights using points can be challenging to book, so I hired a professional through PointsPro, which was another $300.
My trip to Spain took a total of 22 hours because I flew past Barcelona for a nine-hour layover in Doha before heading to my original destination. If I had flown directly to Barcelona, the flight would have been closer to 14 hours.
But it was all worth it — I enjoyed my Qatar Airways flight even more than my first trip to Spain.
Boarding the plane was seamless — and I got a few gifts for being in business class
Checking in at the airport was easy because business-class passengers have a separate line with no wait. Usually, I would have access to the business-class lounge before the flight, but it was closed due to COVID-19.
Boarding was also effortless as I was one of the first guests on the plane.
I had been looking forward to Qatar Airway's business class because of the Qsuite, which comes with a bed and a flight attendant on call. There was also a sliding door, so I felt safe in my private pod.
The airline also offers a double bed, ideal for couples who want to sleep side-by-side.
After boarding, I ordered a tart non-alcoholic lemon and mint beverage.
I also received an amenity kit, created by the luxury brand Bric's. The kit included a facial mist, an anti-aging moisturizer, a lip balm from Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio, earplugs, an eye mask, and socks.
I was given comfy pajamas that I got to keep.
It felt great to change from my street clothes into pajamas, socks, and slippers.
The food felt gourmet
I got dinner shortly after takeoff through the on-demand menu, which you can order from at any time.
I wanted to try traditional cuisine, so I ordered the Arabic mezze with hummus, moutabel, and tabouleh for my appetizer, which was delicious.
I ordered the Chicken machboos with fried onions, cashews, and mint raita for my main.
I enjoyed the tangy buttermilk panna cotta with passion fruit for dessert.
The turn-down service felt luxurious
Another major perk of my flight was the seat, which turned into a flatbed with the push of a button.
After dinner, I ordered the turn-down service and stepped out of my pod so that my flight attendant could make my bed, adding a pillow, mattress, and plush blanket.
Once I took a nap, I enjoyed an afternoon tea snack and watched TV.
I loved my experience so much that I didn't want to get off the plane
Before the flight ended, I received a multi-course breakfast and Godiva chocolates.
I was sad to deplane because it had felt like I was on a private flight. Though the business-class cabin was about 60% full, other passengers onboard were enclosed in their own pods and I hardly saw them.
I also appreciated never having to wait in line for the bathroom, which is a huge pet peeve of mine in economy class.
I'm already looking forward to flying with Qatar Airways again.
