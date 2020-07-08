Flex Around Town In A Stunning 1969 Chevy Camaro Restomod

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Dream Giveaway's grand prize package consists of two paint-matching Camaros - a one-of-a-kind restomod and a modern track dominator.

One car that dominated the street back in the golden days would be the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. A force to be reckoned with from the factory, the Camaro held its own as one of the most desired contenders from the muscle car era. Here we have a custom Camaro that is far from its factory roots and stuffed full of modern performance and technology. Here's your chance to own a one-of-a-kind '69 Camaro restomod. Don't clear just one space, though. Dream Giveaway is handing over the keys to a paint-matching 2020 Camaro Zl1 equipped with the 1LE Track Package along with it.

Let's break down half of the grand prize package - this '69 Camaro Sport Coupe that went under the knife for a full restoration. This classic car was given the treatment and turned into a restomod. That's right, this vintage muscle car is show-worthy masterpiece filled with modern components.

Tucked in the bay is a fuel-injected Chevrolet 347-cubic-inch LS1 small-block V8 engine complete with Late Model Racecraft Performance Series head and cam package generates a pavement-pounding 500-horsepower. Shifting power to the rear wheels is a specially selected Tremec 6-speed manual transmission. A set of Hooker headers send spent gases down through a Flowmaster Super 40 Series American Thunder 2.5-inch header-back exhaust system that exit via blacked-out chrome tips. A Strange center-section plays home to a limited-slip differential and 3.73 ring-and-pinion set. The perfect ride height plus handling and drivability are provided by adjustable coil-overs on all four corners and a modern independent front with a 4-link rear suspension.

Finished in a Satin Steel Metallic paint that is worthy of any Concours or SEMA show, the body of this classic Camaro is in fantastic shape with laser-straight sheetmetal. This silver hue also graces the 2020 Camaro ZL1 with 1LE Track Package, the other half to this insanely amazing grand-prize package.

The modern 1969 Camaro is deleted of all body chrome, features flush-mount windshields, vacuum-to-electronic hideaway headlight conversion kit, and LED sequential taillights out back. Blacked out parts consist of the front grille, hood, bumper, decklid, and the 18-inch one-piece HRE wheels that come wrapped with sticky street rubber.

Dream Giveaway retrofitted the cabin of this amazing restomod with some of the latest technology and features available from the aftermarket. Sit comfortably in reengineered bucket seats with plush black vinyl seat covers. A six-pod display of direct-fit Auto Meter Ultra-Lite gauges monitor vital signs, a Vintage Air climate-control system keeps the inside at a comfortable temperature, and your favorite tunes bump through a 500W Alpine sound system.