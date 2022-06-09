Flexa Expands Payments Suite for Multiple Cryptocurrencies and Wallets

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Digital payments firm Flexa is enabling merchants to accept over 99 different cryptocurrencies from any app or digital wallet, according to a company statement.

Flexa Payments wants to make it easier for merchants to accept crypto in-store or via online shops.

“In order for digital asset payments to become embedded in our financial system, today’s consumers need the flexibility to seamlessly and securely pay with the asset of their choice,” Tyler Spalding, Flexa’s co-founder said in a statement Wednesday. “And now, representing the culmination of more than a year of active development, Flexa Payments will meaningfully advance Flexa's vision of enabling payments in any asset, from any app, anywhere in the world,” he added.

Last year, Flexa launched Lightning Network payments with select partners and merchants in El Salvador as the country rolled out bitcoin as legal tender.

Custodial wallets will be the lynchpin of retail crypto payments, Spalding said this week in a piece for CoinDesk’s payments week.



