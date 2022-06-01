‘Flexibility is paramount’ for hiring and retention: Instawork CEO

Businesses struggling to find qualified hourly workers amid a tight labor market are using flexibility as a recruitment tool. That's providing an opportunity for Instawork, a California-based startup that connects businesses with go-to local workers.

“I think it's important that we think about how the future of work and how its change applies to hourly workers," Instawork Co-Founder and CEO Sumir Meghani said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “And what they said and what they're telling us is that flexibility is sort of the equivalent of Zoom for them ... And so I think for businesses to be successful in hiring and retaining qualified employees, flexibility is paramount.”

Founded in 2016, Instawork has seen its user base accelerate during the pandemic. The platform currently has more than 2 million workers finding daily work through its app.

That growth has coincided with an unprecedented wave of workers leaving their jobs. A record 4.5 million Americans quit their positions in March, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The turnover has been concentrated in the leisure and hospitality sector where the quit rate remains at 5.7% — more than any other sector — as employees seek higher wages and more flexibility.

'The restaurant industry is not easy'

Staff turnover has always been a part of the business model for Oakland restaurant owner Tamerra Dyson. However, when the pandemic hit, Dyson found herself struggling to find qualified new employees, despite increasing hourly wages by nearly 20%.

“The industry has changed a lot,” Dyson told Yahoo Finance. “[Workers] need more money, so it’s harder to not only find people in general, but to find people who are willing to work [for the pay] because the restaurant industry is not easy.”

Dyson has roughly 30 employees across multiple locations for her restaurant Souley Vegan. She began using Instawork even before the pandemic but said she has turned to the platform more often, as she struggles to staff “front of house” positions, including hosts, servers, and bartenders.

Instawork works closely with businesses like Dyson's in the food and beverage industry, along with hospitality, warehousing, and logistics. Hotels or restaurants, for example, turn to the marketplace to staff up for specific shifts or scale up during a busy holiday season.

Employees on the platform are not obligated to work a set number of hours and are paid directly on the app. Meghani said many workers use it to build out a traditional 9-5 schedule while others join to earn some extra money.

“We do form relationships with the professionals, and oftentimes, we exchange numbers to say, ‘Hey, give us your availability for next week and we can schedule you,” Dyson said. “There is the high potential of forming some pretty solid relationships with [Instawork] with some great individuals who come in and kick ass on the job.”

Beyond restaurants, Instawork has moved aggressively into events: 80% of all baseball stadiums are turning to the platform for staffing needs this summer.

Jobs on the platform average more than $19 an hour, well above the federal minimum wage.

In some markets, the platform offers hourly wages that are more than double the minimum wage. For instance, in Atlanta, where the minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, Instawork pays $17.69 on average. In Kansas City, where the minimum wage is $7.26 an hour, the platform averages a $15.63 wage.

“Our app rewards everybody who has the skill and the will to work,” Meghani said. “We think that services like ours can do a great job of creating equitable economic opportunity across gender lines, across ethnic lines.”

