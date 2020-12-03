Flexible Hybrid Electronics Requires New Component Attachment Materials, Reports IDTechEx

·6 min read

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- We are often told that 'you can't have your cake and eat it.' However, many technological advancements succeed commercially precisely because they eliminate an existing compromise. Flexible hybrid electronics (FHE) is a great example of an emerging technology that removes a previous trade-off, specifically between the flexibility of printed electronics and functionality of conventional PCBs, and is thus rapidly gaining traction.

Figure 1: Compatibility of component attachment materials with emerging flexible substrates. Source: IDTechEx, www.IDTechEx.com/FlexElec (PRNewsfoto/IDTechEx)
Figure 1: Compatibility of component attachment materials with emerging flexible substrates. Source: IDTechEx, www.IDTechEx.com/FlexElec (PRNewsfoto/IDTechEx)

Indeed, IDTechEx CEO Raghu Das states that "There is rapidly increasing interest in flexible hybrid electronics – this is an approach that resolves the downsides of fully printed electronics and will ultimately be employed across many sectors."

An FHE circuit is an elegant compromise that uses printed conductive interconnects, antennas, and possibly sensors, while mounting complex components such as integrated circuits. The overarching principle is perhaps best expressed as 'print what you can, place what you can't.' FHE has applications across multiple sectors ranging from wearable technology to smart packaging and is estimated by IDTechEx to be an approximately $3 billion market by 2030. More information about FHE, including technological challenges, innovation opportunities and application case studies can be found in the IDTechEx research report: "Flexible Hybrid Electronics 2020-2030: Applications, Challenges, Innovations and Forecasts".

Required: Innovative component attachment materials

Despite the promise of and the commercial interest in FHE, some technological challenges remain. One of the most important is developing the ability to robustly attach mounted components to flexible substrates, given the substantial difference in mechanical and thermal properties. Furthermore, component attachment materials must have curing/reflow temperatures that are compatible with thermally fragile low-cost flexible substrates such as PET and PEN. Conventional solder with a reflow temperature of 250°C can only be used with expensive polyimide (PI), leading to the orange color that characterizes the current generation of flexible PCBs.

Given this clear market need, a range of innovative component attachment materials are being developed (Figure 1). These include low-temperature solders with reflow temperatures compatible with low-cost polymeric substrates and field-aligned anisotropic conductive adhesives that enable components with closely spaced contacts to be mounted more rapidly.

Low temperature solder

Perhaps the most straightforward solution to the issue of high reflow temperatures is simply to produce solder with a lower temperature by changing the alloy composition. Solder companies are developing both low temperature (reflow < 170 C) and 'ultra-low temperature' solder (reflow < 150 C), with the latter explicitly targeted at attaching components to cheap transparent PET substrates, and thus for flexible hybrid electronics. Although the precise compositions are not publicly disclosed, low-temperature solder alloys often include a substantial proportion of bismuth, which can make connections mechanically brittle.

An arguably more innovative approach to low-temperature solder has been developed by an early stage US company that has developed nanoparticles that contain supercooled liquid solder. This enables the solder flow to be achieved without heat, with either mechanical force or chemicals breaking the outer shell and enabling the previously encapsulated liquid solder to flow.

Conductive adhesives

An alternative to solder that does not require reflow is conductive adhesive, which can be either isotropic or anisotropic. Isotropic conductive adhesives (ICAs) conduct in all directions and are suitable for LEDs, resistors, capacitors. The adhesive needs curing, usually thermally (although UV is also possible), although the temperature requirements are much lower than conventional solder. An example application is bonding RFID ICs to antenna since high throughput is essential and resolution requirements are relatively low as the ICs only have two I/O pads.

Anisotropic conducting adhesives (ACAs) are more complex materials that conduct only in the z-axis. They are especially applicable for IC attachment, where applying individual dots of an ICA to I/O pads with a fine pitch may be challenging and thus risk a short circuit. In contrast, ACAs can be deposited in a homogeneous layer because conductivity is only in the z-axis and are therefore often available as films rather than pastes. ACAs also need heat and pressure to form a vertical electrical pathway by trapping the conductive particles embedded in the epoxy between the contacts. There is currently substantial innovation in ACAs, with self-assembly under magnetic or electric fields improving conductivity and reducing the temperature and pressure requirements. Expect to see increased adoption of ACAs as ICs with more I/O ports are incorporated within FHE circuits.

Readiness level assessment

The emerging component attachment materials discussed above are at different levels of technological and commercial readiness. Field-aligned ACAs are expected to be used in commercial production sometime in 2021.

In summary, as electronics expand into new applications with novel form factors for FHE, the conventional rigid circuit board will no longer be the default format. Using a wider range of substrates, in particular flexible polymeric substrates, will require a range of alternatives to conventional SAC solder. Reducing reflow/curing temperatures will assist higher throughput manufacturing, especially R2R processing while reducing the minimum pitch will simplify IC packaging and potentially enable connections with bare dies. For anyone in the electronics industry, the evolution of component attachment materials beyond conventional solder, especially in the context of FHE, is certainly well worth watching.

IDTechEx offers a wide range of technical market research reports covering most aspects of printed/flexible electronics, including "Flexible Hybrid Electronics 2020-2030: Applications, Challenges, Innovations and Forecasts". The latter report covers a wide range of functional materials, including materials for organic light emitting diodes (OLEDs), photovoltaics (OPV), thin film transistors (OTFTs), photodetectors (OPDs), along with carbon nanotubes, perovskites, quantum dots, functional inorganic inks, component attachment materials and conductive inks.

All IDTechEx printed/flexible electronics reports build on a long history of analyzing these technologies, markets, and applications and include detailed analysis of established and emerging technologies, their potential adoption barriers and suitability for different applications, and an assessment of technological and commercial readiness. IDTechEx reports also include multiple company profiles based on interviews with early-stage and established companies, along with 10-year market forecasts. For more information on this report, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/FlexElec or for the full portfolio of PE research available from IDTechEx please visit www.IDTechEx.com/research/PE.

IDTechEx guides your strategic business decisions through its Research, Subscription and Consultancy products, helping you profit from emerging technologies. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

Image download: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/3f0hj2unh8w9jem/AAAtmQqcKRl_OZq__LhiIpTUa?dl=0

Media Contact:

Natalie Moreton
Digital Marketing Manager
press@IDTechEx.com
+44(0)1223 812300

Social Media Links:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/IDTechEx
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/idtechex/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IDTechExResearch

IDTechEx Logo
IDTechEx Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexible-hybrid-electronics-requires-new-component-attachment-materials-reports-idtechex-301185877.html

SOURCE IDTechEx

Latest Stories

  • China is already targeting Joe Biden and his team, a top US intelligence official warned, calling it an attack 'on steroids'

    Bill Evanina, head of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said his agency had expected China to move its target from Trump to Biden.

  • Hong Kong publisher charged with fraud amid crackdown

    A pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested during a crackdown on dissent was charged Wednesday with fraud but no national security offenses, two newspapers reported. Jimmy Lai of Next Digital, which publishes the Apple Daily newspaper, was among 10 people arrested Aug. 10 on what police said was suspicion of violating a national security law and collusion with a foreign country. Lai, 71, was later released on bail but police raided his company’s offices in October and took away documents.

  • 'Stop the Steal' rally asks Trump supporters not to vote in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    A team of Trump-adjacent lawyers are turning on the electoral process as a whole.Sidney Powell, a former lawyer for the Trump campaign who has since been disavowed, and high-profile lawyer Lin Wood, along with a bunch of other people falsely alleging the whole 2020 election was rigged, gathered Wednesday in Georgia for a so-called "Stop the Steal" rally. There, they brought up some old favorite Trump rally chants and election conspiracy theories, though with a decidedly non-GOP-approved twist.With Trump campaign flags flying, the scantily masked crowd was reminiscent of a rally for the outgoing president. But the "lock him up" chants at this rally were actually targeted at Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor. Wood initiated the chants, calling for a protest outside Kemp's house and his resignation because he hasn't moved to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's win in the state.Powell added to that, calling for ballots that are signed and marked with a thumbprint -- an idea that doesn't jibe with the secret ballots mandated in Georgia and most of the U.S. "I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all unless your vote is secure," Powell added, essentially advocating for a boycott of the January runoffs that will decide control of the Senate. And when Rep. Vernon Jones (R-Ga.) tried to butt in and encourage people to turn out, Wood jumped back in, telling everyone to stay home until Trump is given the win and even suggesting Trump should split from the GOP altogether.If all that wasn't enough, someone brought a literal pitchfork to the event. > Someone at the rally literally carrying a pitchfork. pic.twitter.com/y4lteN9Xwn> > -- Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Court papers detail alleged White House ‘bribery-for-pardon’ scheme

    Donald Trump not named in documents related to investigation

  • Ivanka Trump questioned under oath in lawsuit over use of inauguration funds

    District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine's office disclosed in a court filing on Tuesday that the deposition had taken place that day. In a January 2020 lawsuit, Racine claimed Donald Trump's real estate business and other entities misused nonprofit funds to enrich the Trump family.

  • A 52-year-old Florida mother died after being run over by a van occupied by teenagers who attacked her son in her home, sheriff says

    Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, Suzette Penton "has tire tracks on her body" after being run over by a van filled with the four teenage suspects.

  • Californians flee as strong winds push fire through canyons

    Powerful winds pushed flames through Southern California canyons early Thursday as an out-of-control wildfire burned near homes and forced residents to flee. The blaze in Orange County's Silverado Canyon began late Wednesday as a house fire that quickly spread to tinder-dry brush as gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). Firefighters struggled in steep terrain amid unpredictable Santa Ana winds that have raised fire danger for much of the region.

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • Joint Chiefs chair sparks backlash after stating U.S. has 'achieved a modicum of success' in Afghanistan

    Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley, speaking during a Brookings Institution event Wednesday, said that, after nearly 20 years in Afghanistan the U.S. has "achieved a modicum of success" with its military operations in the country. That's true, he argued, despite a current "state of strategic stalemate" and the inability to defeat the Taliban militarily.The comments, which come as the military looks to execute President Trump's partial troop withdrawal order, sparked a backlash, with critics suggesting -- some more explicitly -- that a "modicum" is a fairly paltry amount of success to earn for such a high cost> CJCS Gen. Milley, asked about Afghanistan withdrawal, says 20 years of constant U.S. effort has produced a "modicum" of success. > > Quite the optimist.> > -- Brian Everstine (@beverstine) December 2, 2020> Milley, on the state of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan: > > "We believe now that after 20 years, two decades of consistent effort, that we he have achieved a modicum of success."> > More than 775,000 service members have deployed to Afghanistan. Nearly 2,400 dead, and 20K wounded.> > -- Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) December 2, 2020Others added that Milley's analysis of the situation, even if it's interpreted as defeatist, still downplays the reality on the ground over the last two decades. > Some people will give Milley some credit here. Oh he's telling the truth. No. It's been an abject failure. By every metric. Especially when most of the metrics are currently classified. They don't usually do that when they are successful.> > -- Paul Szoldra (@PaulSzoldra) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • U.S. judge declines to sanction Trump campaign over alleged 'disinformation' tactic

    In a four-page order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff said she would not strike the disputed document from the court record. Lawyers for the city of Detroit had asked Neff to strike the document as a way of sanctioning Trump's campaign. "While we are disappointed that sanctions were not awarded, this is only one of many cases filed in Michigan, and we do expect these lawyers to be sanctioned by some courts for their repeated frivolous lawsuits," David Fink, a lawyer for the city of Detroit, said in a statement.

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • Turkish Cypriot leader wants new direction for Cyprus talks

    Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said Tuesday efforts to resolve Cyprus’ ethnic division should start fresh and aim to achieve a two-state deal, because decades of negotiations for a federation-based agreement have got nowhere. Tatar said a regional “new state of affairs” that takes into account the discovery of significant gas deposits off Cyprus creates the need for a two-state accord, under which equally sovereign Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots can live “side by side.” The Greek Cypriots reject the two-state idea.

  • Trump family asks to halt lawsuit accusing president of promoting marketing scam

    A lawyer for President Trump on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to halt a lawsuit accusing the U.S. president of exploiting his family name to promote a marketing scam targeting poor and working-class people.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims The naked corruption of Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead.

  • Year of racial awakening may topple Richmond’s last Confederate statue

    Black Lives Matter has transformed the social and physical landscape of America, bringing down prominent Confederate statues across the country.

  • US Supreme Court asked to block Biden win in Pennsylvania

    Republicans attempting to undo President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to take up their lawsuit, three days after it was thrown out by the highest court in the battleground state. In the request to the U.S. Supreme Court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and the other plaintiffs are asking the court to prevent the state from certifying any contests from the Nov. 3 election, and undo any certifications already made, such as Biden’s victory. Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016.

  • Republican congressman tells Trump to 'delete your account' after he tweets a 45-minute speech repeating baseless voter fraud claims

    Trump was quote tweeted by Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois' 16th district.

  • North Carolina judge denies request to ban pastor accused of being ‘danger to community’

    A judge in Alamance County, North Carolina has rejected a prosecutor’s demand that a pastor be banned on account of being a “danger to the community,” and an agitator who would riot. Rev. Greg Drumwright led 200 Black Lives Matter protesters on the streets of Graham, NC on Monday, The News & Observer reported. Two days later, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Patrick Harrison submitted a request to have Rev. Drumwright banned from Alamance County property because he was “a danger to the community,” and would likely riot.

  • Arizona's Kelly is sworn into Senate, narrowing GOP edge

    Arizona Democrat and former astronaut Mark Kelly was sworn into the Senate on Wednesday, narrowing Republican control of the chamber and underscoring his state's shift from red to blue. Kelly, 56, defeated GOP Sen. Martha McSally in last month's election, making her one of only three incumbents to lose. If Democrats win both, they will command the 50-50 chamber for the new Congress that begins in early January because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast tie-breaking votes.