Flexible Solutions International Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Flexible Solutions International (AMEX:FSI, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.43 per share and the market cap of $42.2 million, Flexible Solutions International stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Flexible Solutions International is shown in the chart below.





Because Flexible Solutions International is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 17.6% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Flexible Solutions International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.08, which is in the middle range of the companies in Chemicals industry. The overall financial strength of Flexible Solutions International is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Flexible Solutions International is fair. This is the debt and cash of Flexible Solutions International over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Flexible Solutions International has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $29 million and earnings of $0.28 a share. Its operating margin is 13.49%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of Flexible Solutions International is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Flexible Solutions International over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Flexible Solutions International is 17.6%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -4.1%, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Flexible Solutions International's ROIC is 13.61 while its WACC came in at 10.00. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Flexible Solutions International is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Flexible Solutions International (AMEX:FSI, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about Flexible Solutions International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

