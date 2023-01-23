Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FLEXI) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FLEXI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = RM4.2m ÷ (RM82m - RM35m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 8.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around four years ago the returns on capital were 25%, but since then they've fallen to 8.9%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 42%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And in the last year, the stock has given away 45% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Flexidynamic Holdings Berhad (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

