‘Flexing of muscles’: Florida GOP pushes conservative bills fresh off election victories

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ana Ceballos, Kirby Wilson
Updated
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amid a global pandemic, dozens of people traveled to and gathered inside a Florida House committee room last week to protest a bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican leaders say is necessary to clamp down on violent protests.

It was a heated two-hour meeting. About 70 speakers lambasted the bill, which many of them said is an unnecessary attempt to squelch their right to peaceably assemble.

“This bill is not only absurd and unsafe, but I find it deeply disturbing that in the height of a pandemic this is one of the first bills that y’all are hearing,” said Alyssa Ackbar, a representative for the March For Our Lives Florida chapter and opponent of the measure, House Bill 1.

Florida is coming off a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic. The state is still reeling from disease and economic and emotional strife. But in Florida’s Capitol, during the weeks leading up to the 60-day 2021 legislative session, Republican leaders are making a lot of noise about other matters.

GOP lawmakers are fast-tracking a slate of politically divisive proposals long sought by the Legislature’s more conservative members, a shift that is underscored by political victories in November that have solidified the GOP grip on the state Legislature.

Those measures include bills that crack down on unions, a conservative-backed “intellectual diversity” survey for college students, proposals regulating “Big Tech,” and the DeSantis-backed protest bill that emerged following last summer’s nationwide Black Lives Matter protests over racial inequities.

Emboldened by gains in the state Senate and House and then-President Donald Trump’s statewide victory, newly elected Republican state Sen. Ray Rodrigues of Estero believes more conservative bills will be heard in the Legislature this year than in previous years because “the state has shifted to the right.”

“If you look at President Trump’s vote total and the margin of victory in the 2020 election compared to the 2016 election, what that tells me is that the state has moved to the right,” Rodrigues said, noting that a more conservative agenda is a “natural progression” in Florida.

Sen. Janet Cruz, a Tampa Democrat, characterized some of these measures as “statement bills” that Republicans will use as “soundbites” when they run for office in the future.

“This is flexing of muscles because they are feeling empowered,” Cruz said. “We are in the midst of a pandemic and a tough time, and we are running these statement bills. The truth is, it is just a waste of our time here.”

Campaign fodder

Political leaders appealing to their base with legislation is an age-old Tallahassee tactic. But it’s been an especially prominent feature of DeSantis’ two years in office, and is again one month into his third year.

DeSantis is positioning himself for his re-election bid in 2022, which advisers say he wants to follow with a run for president in 2024. To get there, he will need to recapture the GOP base momentum Trump harnessed in 2020, when he won Florida by nearly four points, a huge increase from his narrow 2016 victory. Republican leaders in the state House and Senate, who strengthened their majority in November, also face the uncertainty brought on by redistricting in 2022, when some may be forced to seek re-election in newly drawn districts.

One strategy they all can agree on is to use the legislative session to hew to the reliable conservative issues that energize Republican voters.

In 2019, DeSantis pushed for a statewide ban on so-called “sanctuary cities” even though there were none in Florida. Then, in 2020, he led the effort to implement E-Verify, a federal system to check employees’ immigration status, and backed a bill that required parental consent for abortions. The measures were key promises he made to voters on the campaign trail., and in his State of the State speech. The Republican-dominated Legislature passed all three bills, and DeSantis signed them.

In 2021, with Florida facing an estimated $2.7 billion revenue shortfall and its unemployment system less than a year out from implosion, DeSantis, House Speaker Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson have gathered for news conferences to discuss two bills: anti-riot measures and curbing the influence of large technology companies.

The riot bill was DeSantis’ first priority. He proposed the idea in the heat of the 2020 election as he tried to deliver Florida to Trump.

He used it to promote a message of “law and order,” a common refrain among Republican politicians. However, he acknowledged that protests in Florida were largely peaceful and that the bill was meant to prevent the kind of civil unrest seen in other parts of the country.

In practice, the riot bills lawmakers have filed would enhance penalties for crimes that already exist, and would make it harder for cities and municipalities to cut law-enforcement spending in response to calls to “defund” the police.

“It’s destined to pass. What the final product will look like? I don’t know. But there is no version of this bill that I could ever see myself, or my Democratic colleagues, embracing,” said Rep. Michael Grieco, a Miami Beach Democrat.

‘Let us speak’

The anti-“Big Tech” press conference came Tuesday. At the event, Republican leaders painted a picture of monopolistic companies run by California liberal elites bent on silencing conservative voices. DeSantis made multiple references to George Orwell’s novel “1984,” which portrays a dystopia where thought is controlled by the government — not private companies.

Taking on “Big Tech” is important, he said, because conservatives rely on social media to not let “corporate legacy media outlets control the discourse.”

“Let us speak,” the governor said, while complaining about media outlets discrediting a damaging New York Post story about Hunter Biden. He claimed “Big Tech put its thumb on the scale” to stop the story from gaining traction.

“You’re trying to tell me if there was information that could damage me, you guys wouldn’t print it? Give me a break, you can whizz on my leg but don’t tell me it’s raining,” DeSantis told reporters. “You guys would print it every single day if you could and Big Tech would allow it to proliferate.”

DeSantis’ proposal would add to a bill filed by Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, which would require social media companies to give users written notice after temporarily or permanently suspending an account.

Florida law would also mandate that companies allow users to opt out of algorithms that tailor the content they see in their feeds. These provisions would be enforced by allowing Floridians and the attorney general’s office to bring private actions against the companies, DeSantis said.

If these proposals become law, they might not be viewed favorably by American courts, said Ciara Torres-Spelliscy, a law professor at Stetson University College of Law. The First Amendment protects individuals and companies from government speech mandates, she said. It’s difficult to pass a law telling a company what it must tell its users without running afoul of the Constitution.

“If the Florida Legislature goes down this path, they’re likely to run into a buzz saw of the First Amendment,” Torres-Spelliscy said.

It’s also legally dicey for individual states to enforce laws against companies that operate nationally, which could be viewed as disruptive to interstate commerce, the law professor said.

Most of the proposals touted Tuesday have not yet been drafted into the form of legislation.

However, prominent state Sen. Joe Gruters, who doubles as the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, has filed legislation that would bar Florida from doing business with five large technology companies, which he says discriminate against conservatives. It’s unclear what effect that measure, aimed at Google, Facebook, Amazon, Twitter and Apple would mean for the day-to-day operations of Florida’s government.

Meanwhile, Rodrigues has a bill that would require Florida’s public universities and colleges to survey students on their political beliefs. He said it is needed to fight “cancel culture” on campus. The impetus for the bill is anecdotal.

It is a measure that in 2019, former Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley, a prominent Fleming Island Republican, warned would “keep coming up again” and urged his Republican colleagues in the chamber to shut it down every time.

However, Rodrigues is reviving the push this year and says it is needed because out-of-state conservative students have told him they are concerned that they have to self-censor their conservative viewpoints at school. But he admits there are no reported cases of that happening in Florida.

“Rather than just take isolated incidents, and assume that there’s a pattern, I think the responsible thing to do from a public policy standpoint, is to do a survey … and find out if this is a problem across university and college campuses,” Rodrigues said in an interview.

Rodrigues is also sponsoring legislation that he says will ensure workers have a final say on the money they earn, while Democrats cast it as “union busting.” It would add a new step in which government employers would have to confirm with workers that they want union dues taken out of their pay before the deductions could start.

The Senate’s conservative stripes

Rodrigues’ bills are examples of politically divisive measures that have been long sought by conservatives in the House, but that the Senate was hesitant to embrace. The fact that such bills are getting early hearings, a month before the start of session, is a signal that they have the support of leadership in either the House or the Senate chamber.

It is also a reflection of the post-election right-shift of the Senate, which for a long time has acted as the main impediment to the House’s more conservative legislative ambitions.

Now, the new class of state senators includes three former House Republicans and Sen. Ileana Garcia, the co-founder of Latinas for Trump. Garcia beat Democratic incumbent José Javier Rodríguez by a mere 34 votes in November, and unexpectedly flipped Miami-Dade’s Senate District 37.

“I believe this Senate is a little more conservative than previous versions of the Senate, so that means conservative bills will have a better shot of getting heard,” said Rodrigues, a member of this new class of senators.

When asked about pandemic-related policy priorities, Rodrigues said he thinks “the pandemic will dominate our session, both in policy and budget.”

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence as the first bill that both chambers heard dealt with business liability related to the pandemic,” he said. “And that’s not going to be the only action that either chamber takes on the pandemic.”

Opponents of the liability bill argue it raises the burden of proof so high that it will make it almost impossible for anyone who accuses an employer or business of endangering them during the pandemic.

Rodrigues suspects fixes to the state’s beleaguered unemployment system, CONNECT, will be a GOP priority that is at the “top of the list” or “very close to the top of the list.”

However, he did not know when the rollout of such a measure could be expected. No House or Senate committee had heard an unemployment-related bill as of Tuesday.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comStephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New YorkDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

    Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II, a case whose outcome is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw's district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Jan Grabowski and Barbara Engelking, historians with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw.

  • U.S. cool to, but does not reject, Iran's idea on reviving nuclear deal

    The U.S. State Department reacted coolly on Tuesday to an Iranian suggestion that Washington and Tehran take synchronized steps to return to the Iran nuclear deal, though a U.S. official said the stance should not be seen as a rejection. On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had said one way to bridge the impasse with Washington was for an EU official to choreograph their steps to restore the 2015 pact abandoned in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump.

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • Stephen Bannon, pardoned by Trump, may now be charged over the same scheme in New York

    The office of Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has reviewed all 143 of the pardons and commutations issued by former President Donald Trump in his final hours in office, and it's weighing whether to bring charges against former Trump strategist Stephen Bannon and Ken Kurson, a friend of Jared Kushner, Trump's son in law, The New York Times and The Washington Post report. Presidential clemency covers only federal crimes, and both men were pardoned before their cases went to trial, meaning they almost certainly wouldn't be protected by New York State's double-jeopardy law. Bannon and three associates not pardoned by Trump were charged in August with defrauding investors in an enterprise called Build the Wall; Bannon was accused of personally receiving more than $1 million of the $25 million raised to build border wall on private land. All four men pleaded not guilty. Vance's prosecutors "have taken significant steps in their investigation" of Bannon, the Times reports, "including seeking records and requesting to interview at least one potential witness." Vance would have jurisdiction because some of Bannon's alleged victims live in Manhattan. Kurson, a former editor of The New York Observer who is also close with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was arrested in October on charges of cyberstalking and harassment tied to the 2015 dissolution of his marriage, the Times reports. "He was accused of having stalked a Manhattan doctor, her colleague, and the colleague's spouse." Vance's office has been investigating Trump and his family business on tax fraud and other charges since 2019, and it is currently awaiting a second Supreme Court ruling on whether it can obtain eight years of Trump's tax returns. Vance also charged another Trump campaign official, Paul Manafort, with mortgage fraud and more than a dozen other state felonies in 2019, before Trump pardoned him, but the case was dismissed on double-jeopardy grounds. Vance has appealed that ruling to a higher state court, arguing that the lower court misread the law, the Post reports. More stories from theweek.comBiden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 billDemocrats may only have one chance to stop America from becoming a one-party stateMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Huckabee: Biden 'making Barack Obama look like Ronald Reagan'

    Former Arkansas governor joins FOX News contributor Marc Thiessen to discuss president's progressive agenda on 'The Story'

  • China strips license from second lawyer for HK activists

    A second Chinese lawyer who represented a Hong Kong pro-democracy activist was stripped of his license on Tuesday as Beijing attempts to crush opposition to its tighter control over the territory. Ren Quanniu, who represented one of 12 Hong Kong activists who tried to flee to Taiwan, said he had his license revoked by the Henan Provincial Justice Department. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have fled the territory since Beijing’s imposition of a tough new security law that some say is destroying the territory’s Western-style civil liberties.

  • Biden boosting vaccine allotments, financing for virus costs

    President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday that it is moving to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines, freeing up more doses for states and beginning to distribute them to retail pharmacies next week. The push comes amid new urgency to speed vaccinations to prevent the spread of potentially more serious strains of the virus that has killed more than 445,000 Americans. Starting next week, 1 million doses will be distributed to some 6,500 pharmacies across the country, the White House said.

  • Mario Draghi poised to lead Italian government after coalition collapses

    Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi for talks on Wednesday and looks certain to ask him to form a government of national unity to tackle the coronavirus and economic crises. Mr Mattarella made his move just minutes after being told that talks to salvage the previous ruling coalition had collapsed. "I have a duty to appeal to all political forces (to support) a high-profile government," said the head of state. Mr Mattarella told the nation that only two options remained after the "negative outcome" from days of frantic political negotiations to re-compose the center-left coalition that had formed the recently collapsed government of Giuseppe Conte. The first was "a new government, able to deal with the grave present emergencies: health, social, economic financial," said Mr Mattarella. The second, he said, was immediate, early elections, a possibility that deserved careful consideration "because elections represent an exercise in democracy". Mr Mattarella decided that Italy quickly needed a ''government of high profile, that must not identify with any political formula" and that would be backed by political forces in the current in Parliament. He stopped short of saying who he had in mind for the premiership.

  • Lindsey Graham proven wrong immediately after trying to defend numerous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's statements

    Senator says he would want to have conversations with Ms Greene before passing judgement on her prior comments

  • One Person’s Trash Is Another Person’s Coffee Table

    Furniture made from waste materials just keeps getting better—and easier to buyOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Israel sees 6-month Iran nuclear breakout, longer than Blinken projection

    Israel's energy minister said on Tuesday it would take Iran around six months to produce enough fissile material for a single nuclear weapon, a timeline almost twice as long as that anticipated by a senior member of the Biden administration. Israel is wary of the Biden administration's intent to reenter the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal and has long opposed the agreement.

  • Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house." Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years, will be under guard and will not be allowed to leave the safe house, but he will be able to have his wife and children visit him.

  • Myanmar, Russia pose early tests for Biden's foreign policy

    A military coup in Myanmar and a mass crackdown on dissidents in Russia are presenting early tests for the Biden administration as it tries to reestablish American primacy as a worldwide pro-democracy leader. Having taken office with a pledge to restore ironclad U.S. support for human rights, freedom of speech and political openness, President Joe Biden is being confronted with two serious challenges in two disparate parts of the world that had either been neglected or the subject of inconsistent messaging during the Trump era. After investing decades of time, energy and money into promoting democracy in both Myanmar and Russia, the U.S. now faces challenges in each that could affect the global balance of power, with the Myanmar turmoil potentially strengthening China's hand.

  • Top Chinese diplomat calls for China, U.S. to mend relations

    China's top diplomat called on Tuesday for Beijing and Washington to put relations back on a predictable and constructive path, saying the United States should stop meddling in China's internal affairs, like Hong Kong and Tibet. Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party, is the highest ranking Chinese leader to speak on China-U.S. relations since President Joe Biden took office. Under the Trump administration, U.S. relations with China plunged to their lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1979, as both sides clashed over issues ranging from trade and technology to Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang, and the South China Sea.

  • Oklahoma man jailed for shooting deaths of 5 kids, brother

    Police in Muskogee said they don't yet know why Jarron Deajon Pridgeon fatally shot Javarion Lee, 24, or the children, the oldest of whom was 9. The children's mother, Brittany Anderson, was also wounded in the shootings early Tuesday and was hospitalized in Tulsa. Police identified the slain children as Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5; Neveah Pridgeon, 6; and Que’dynce Anderson, 9.

  • Biden signs orders on migrant family separations and asylum

    The US president also authorises a review of other Trump policies limiting asylum and legal immigration.

  • Turkey's Erdogan describes student protesters as terrorists

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced student protesters as “terrorists" and vowed to crackdown on demonstrations opposing the appointment of a government loyalist to head Istanbul’s most prestigious university. Students and faculty members of Bogazici University have spent weeks protesting Erdogan’s Jan. 1 appointment of Melih Bulu, an academic who once ran for parliament as a candidate for Erdogan’s party. Scores of students have been detained amid the protests, some taken away following raids of their homes.

  • House Democrats look ready to boot Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees if GOP doesn't act first

    House Democrats are taking their first steps to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) — or at least strip her of as much power as possible. Since Greene took office a month ago, Democrats have escalated talks to remove her as social media posts surfaced showing her claiming school shootings were hoaxes and seemingly cheering on the executions of Democratic officials. And on Monday, they took their first concrete step toward doing so, unveiling a resolution to kick Greene off the committees she was recently seated on. Greene has publicly supported QAnon conspiracy theories, and has a long track record of making racist, anti-Muslim, and anti-Semitic comments. Meanwhile her harassment of school shooting survivors prompted Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.), and Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) — who represent districts next to Parkland, Florida; encompassing Parkland; and encompassing Newtown, Connecticut, respectively — to take action against her. In a press conference Monday, the three representatives introduced a resolution that would, with a simple majority vote, remove Greene from the Labor, Education, and Budget committees. The House Rules Committee will take an initial vote on the measure Wednesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said that gives House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) 72 hours to take action himself to remove Greene; A McCarthy spokesperson told CNN that the two leaders plan to discuss the matter this week. Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) is also circulating a resolution to remove Greene from the House entirely. It'll take a two-thirds majority vote to remove Greene, and is unlikely to pass. Wasserman Schultz acknowledged this Monday, saying that while Democrats "can't stop her from speaking," they can "essentially render her nearly powerless" by keeping her off committees. More stories from theweek.comManchin will support Democrats' reconciliation bill, allowing COVID relief to move forward without GOPTrump loyalists ousted from Pentagon advisory boardsRise of the Barstool conservatives