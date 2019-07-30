Flexituff Ventures International (NSE:FLEXITUFF) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Flexituff Ventures International Limited (NSE:FLEXITUFF) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Flexituff Ventures International's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Flexituff Ventures International had debt of ₹5.51b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹7.28b over a year. On the flip side, it has ₹418.1m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹5.09b.

How Healthy Is Flexituff Ventures International's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Flexituff Ventures International had liabilities of ₹7.58b falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹2.95b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹418.1m in cash and ₹3.99b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹6.12b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹474.0m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Flexituff Ventures International would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While Flexituff Ventures International's debt to EBITDA ratio (4.0) suggests that it uses debt fairly modestly, its interest cover is very weak, at 0.54. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Worse, Flexituff Ventures International's EBIT was down 27% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Flexituff Ventures International will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.