Flies, dead roaches among food issues at Bradenton-area restaurants, inspectors say

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants were cited for issues including live and dead bugs on site and having food that was too old to serve.

Here’s what inspectors found:

Antojitos Autenticos Mexicanos 4 Hermanos, 5108 15 St. E. #16, Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmers Market) — Inspected Feb. 20

High priority: Raw animal foods (chicken and beef) were not properly separated from each other in a reach-in cooler based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Ten raw shell eggs were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the eggs were discarded.

High priority: Cooked rice was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: No proof was provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Two violations, including an unauthorized increase in restaurant seating.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

La Belle Fourchette, 5108 15th St. E. #209, Bradenton — Inspected Feb. 20

High priority: Chlorine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength for manual warewashing. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Cooked pork was date-marked as more than a week old. A stop sale was issued due to food being in unsound condition and it was discarded.

High priority: Cut tomatoes and potato salad were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Two violations, including a box of salad dressing stored on the floor.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Discovery Village at Sarasota Bay, 1408 69th Ave. W., Bradenton — Inspected Feb. 20

High priority: An employee cracked raw shell eggs, failed to wash hands during a glove change and then touched a serving plate. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Raw animal foods (beef and seafood) were not properly separated from each other in a reach-in cooler based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Butter and pancake mix were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: A slicer was soiled with dried food particles. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: No measuring device was at hand for measuring utensil surface temperature while hot water was being used as sanitizer in a dishmachine.

Intermediate: No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: Required food safety training was expired for one employee.

Intermediate: Written procedures for non-continuous cooking of raw animal food (chicken) lacked provisions for identifying food cooked with non-continuous process.

Basic: Two violations: Hood filters were soiled with grease and no handwashing sign was posted at an employee handwash sink.

The business met inspection standards.

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet, 3616 First St., Bradenton — Inspected Feb. 20

High priority: Pork ribs that were being held for future use had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours.

High priority: Garlic in oil was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.





High priority: A can of peaches was dented at the seam. Corrective action was taken. The can was removed from service.

High priority: Raw shell eggs were stored over clean lettuce in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: Required food safety training was expired for all employees.

Basic: Four violations, including an employee preparing food without a hair restraint.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Patty’s Snack Bar, 6832 14 St. W., Bradenton — Inspected Feb. 20

High priority: Meat sauce and cooked pasta, beef chili and cheese sauce were date-marked as more than a week old. A stop sale was issued due to food being in unsound condition and the items were discarded.

High priority: The business was operating with an expired license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

A follow-up inspection was required.

RJ Gator’s of Bradenton, 6100 Cortez Road W., Bradenton — Inspected Feb. 20

High priority: An inspector observed 12 small live flying insects in the restaurant, including in a food storage area and in the bar area.

High priority: Sour cream and milk were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and the items were discarded.

Intermediate: Soda dispensers were soiled with buildup.

Intermediate: Food was stored in an employee handwash sink.

Intermediate: Racks in a dry storage area were rusted.

Basic: An inspector observed four dead roaches, including in food storage areas. Corrective action was taken. A manager cleaned up the roaches.

Basic: Seven other violations, including floors that were not clean throughout the kitchen, dish area and dry storage area.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on Feb. 22.

Takeria Alexander, 5323 15th St. E., Bradenton (Food truck) — Inspected Feb. 19

High priority: An employee washed hands with no soap in a non-handwashing sink.

High priority: Beef, ham, pork, chicken, cut tomatoes, cut lettuce, cooked beans and cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in reach-in coolers. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: The business was operating with an expired license from the Division of Hotels and Restaurants.

Intermediate: No paper towels were provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: No soap was provided at an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Intermediate: There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Intermediate: No proof was provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses. Corrective action was taken.

Basic: Six violations, including flour and cooking oil stored on the floor, hood filters soiled with grease and a cutting board that had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

A follow-up inspection was required. During a follow-up visit the next day, an inspector found unresolved issues. Another follow-up inspection was required.

Taqueria Mi Rancho, 3603 15th St. E., Bradenton — Inspected Feb. 19

High priority: Pinto beans that were being held for future use had not been cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within six hours. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the beans were discarded.

High priority: Raw shell eggs were stored over flour tortillas. Corrective action was taken.

High priority: Enchilada sauce was date-marked as more than a week old. A stop sale was issued due to food not being in sound condition, and the sauce was discarded.

Basic: Three violations, including single-service cups stored on the floor.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.