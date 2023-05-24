Flies, mold, discolored meat, dirty surfaces found in Fort Worth restaurant inspections

Two restaurants received high demerits and flies were observed at four restaurants in the latest Fort Worth health inspections, according to city data. No restaurants were closed.

There were 39 inspections from May 7-20.

Scores are based on a demerit system. Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours. A score of zero is perfect.

Mi Cocina at 9369 Rain Lily Trail received 33 demerits for improper food temperature maintenance, mold, discolored meat, dirty food contact surfaces, improper hand washing, and dust on air conditioning vents and fan guards, among other violations.

Sagarmatha Restaurant at 13906 Trinity Blvd. Suite 2 received 31 demerits for not protecting food from cross-contamination, non-approved toxic substances and chemicals, damaged and inadequate equipment, and poor HVAC, in addition to other violations.

Flies and fruit flies were seen at:

Provender Hall at 122 E. Exchange Ave. Suite 110, 23

Chili’s Grill & Bar at 5288 S. Hulen St., 17

Big Boyz Pit BBQ & More at 6513 Brentwood Stair Road, 14

Tandy Village Assisted Living at 2601 Tandy Ave., 6

There were no follow-up inspections.

