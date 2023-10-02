Flies, sanitation problems and other reasons an inspector closed a Broward Chipotle

The love affair with Chipotle didn’t blind a state inspector to enough violations to close down a Plantation location on Thursday.

The routine inspection of 1760 N. University Dr. by a Department of Business and Professional Regulation employee turned up six total violations, three of which were High Priority violations.

▪ The dishwasher’s sanitizer wasn’t at required minimum strength.

▪ A handwash sink had neither a blower nor paper towels.

▪ “Live, small flying insects in the kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area.” The inspectors counted 41 flies, four of which were “flying around the kitchen” and 10 of which were “landing on packets of paper towels and straws.”

▪ Now, to the food kept in hot storage, which means it should be kept at or above 135 degrees.

Below that safety line were black beans (as low as 75 degrees), pinto beans (85 degrees), chicken, brown rice, carnitas meat, and more pinto beans. As the food had been out of the proper temperature for 30 minutes instead of several hours, the inspector didn’t order it into the garbage with a barrage of Stop Sale orders.

Instead, employees were allowed to reheat the food to a proper temperature.

Chipotle came correct on a Friday re-inspection and got open for the weekend action.