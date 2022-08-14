I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 10 things you should do before every flight.

I've been on my fair share of flights. Europa Press News / Contributor / Getty Images

I worked as a flight attendant for 2 years, and I learned some good pre-flying tips.

Wearing comfortable clothes and staying hydrated can help you have a better flying experience.

Remember to pack sunscreen for exposed skin on the plane and eat before you get to the airport.

Wear comfortable clothes.

It's better to feel good than to look good. Maridav/Shutterstock

Do yourself a favor and wear comfortable clothes and shoes made of breathable material.

For me, jeans are the worst when you're trying to get comfortable in an airplane chair. But the biggest mistake I've ever made was wearing high boots and not being able to remove or adjust them for the entire flight.

Compression socks can help a lot during a long flight.

Compression stockings can really help in the air. Adnan Abidi/Reuters

I know it sounds silly, but you'll never feel better after the flight than when you wear compression leg wear.

This is a little secret as a former flight attendant — we all did it to prevent puffy, swollen legs, especially when we were flying on a daily basis.

The health insurance my company offered even recommended and provided free compression socks and stockings for all employees.

Remove metal accessories and wear simple shoes for security.

There are a few things you can prep to make security easier. AP

If you're prepared, you can make your airport experience as smooth as possible.

Nothing is worse than holding up the line because you have to remove a bunch of metal accessories.

Wearing sports shoes that are easy to remove and put back on is also helpful.

I like to moisturize from head to toe before each flight.

I suggest creams instead of face masks. iStock

Aircraft air is extremely dry. The key to looking fresh after a long flight is a good moisturizer for your lips and hands, and a good lubricant for your eyes (to keep them from burning and looking red).

I take travel-size essentials with me and reapply them during the flight.

But I don't recommend sheet masks or eye patches. They contain a lot of water and won't do anything but dry your skin even more during the flight.

I save those for after we land — face cream will do a better job in the air.

Put as much as you can in your checked bag so you don't have to carry heavy things around the airport.

Lugging a heavy bag around the airport is annoying. Insider

Sometimes walking from one gate to another can be a whole journey.

Personally, I'd rather pack as much as I can into my checked bag and only carry a small purse with essentials.

It makes airport walking so much easier.

Always arrive at the airport early.

Crowds can be hard to predict at an airport. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

You never know if the traffic will be terrible, your bag will be overweight, or the TSA line going to be slammed.

It's better to arrive early and take some time to relax before the flight. Every airport is designed differently, and you might want to walk around if this is a new destination.

Being too early is always better than cutting it close. In many instances, airlines don't even refund money for late passengers who miss their flights.

Eat a filling meal before the flight.

It's always going to be cheaper to eat before getting to the airport. iStock

Instead of paying for an overpriced meal at the airport, I think it's a good idea to eat something hearty before you go.

All the airport stress will make you hungry if you don't eat before leaving the house.

And even if your flight is offering food, airline portions are usually super small.

Drinking water is crucial before the flight.

Most airports have plenty of water fountains to fill up bottles after security. myboys.me/Shutterstock

Our bodies go under a lot of stress on planes with the changes in altitude and climate. It's important to stay hydrated — even better if you're able to drink something with added electrolytes and vitamins.

The best option for a plane would be a powder drink stick that you can mix with water once you're past security.

Additionally, instead of getting a glass of wine at the airport, I get kombucha. It has probiotics that can help your gut after eating that airplane pasta.

If you're on a long-haul flight, it's good to stretch right before.

Stretching or exercising before a flight can be beneficial. Crystal Cox/ Insider

Do some yoga, stretch on the floor in the living room, or go to the gym before you fly to prevent your muscles from hurting after sitting on that tiny chair for hours.

And don't forget to move around the aircraft from time to time.

Don't be shy to ask your neighbor to get up so you can stretch your legs. It's also a good way to kill some time and make the flight seem faster.

Don't forget to put your sunscreen on exposed skin.

If you have the window shade up, sunlight can stream in. Shutterstock/ Matej Kastelic

You may feel protected from the outside elements when you're on a plane. But after takeoff, as the aircraft passes through clouds, the sun only gets stronger.

Up in the sky, the sun that comes through the window is very powerful, which can lead to you getting exposed to more UV light than normal.

It's important to wear and reapply sunscreen before and during the flight.

