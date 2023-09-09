Flight attendant accused of filming teen girl in plane bathroom

A male American Airlines flight attendant was removed from a flight by state troopers for allegedly filming a teenage girl in a plane bathroom, according to reports.

Authorities were called to meet American Airlines flight 1441 from Charlotte to Boston on 2 September after a woman complained that the air host had secretly filmed her daughter with a cell phone, according to Boston 25.

Massachusetts State Police said in a statement they were notified of a “potential criminal act” that occurred mid-flight. They have handed over the investigation over to the FBI, who have jurisdiction over crimes that occur on domestic flights.

In a statement to The Independent, an American Airlines spokesperson said: “We take this matter very seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities.”

The flight attendant, who has not been identified, reportedly stopped the teenager while she was on her way to use the first-class restroom, and told her he needed to wash his hands as he had been collecting trash.

After the girl left the restroom, the attendant was seen going back in, a passenger on board the flight told Boston 25.

As another passenger was about to enter the bathroom, the girl’s mother came up from the economy cabin and warned them not to go in as there was a hidden camera.

State police boarded the flight and inspected the restroom, before taking the male attendant away, the witness said.

“After three or four different people checked the bathroom, they took the male flight attendant off, and that’s when they let us off,” the passenger said.

The Independent did not immediately hear back from the FBI’s Boston bureau.

The investigation is continuing.