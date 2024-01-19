Flight attendant arrested for allegedly recording girl in plane bathroom

An American Airlines flight attendant was arrested Thursday for allegedly trying to record an underage girl while she was using a plane bathroom during a September flight.

The 36-year-old suspect, Estes Carter Thompson III, is also accused of having four other recordings of female minors from previous flights, KTLA Los Angeles reported.

Officials said a 14-year-old passenger located an iPhone that was taped to the toilet seat when she used the lavatory during a Sept. 2 flight from Charlotte, N.C., to Boston.

Thompson allegedly entered before her, telling her that he needed to wash his hands and that the toilet seat was broken, according to a release from the Massachusetts federal prosecutor’s office.

When the passenger entered, she noticed some stickers around the phone that had the phrases “Inoperative Catering Equipment” and “Remove From Service” printed on them, in addition to a handwritten note that read “Seat Broken.”

Thompson allegedly concealed his iPhone to record video and the “minor victim used her phone to take a picture of the red stickers and the concealed iPhone she found in the lavatory before exiting,” the release stated.

The family of the 14-year-old victim filed a lawsuit against American Airlines in December, arguing that the airline “knew or should have known the flight attendant was a danger” and claimed the company’s inaction gave the suspect time to destroy additional evidence.

American Airlines told NBC News that Thompson was “withheld from service” right after the alleged incident and has not worked since then.

“We take this matter very seriously and have been fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation, as safety and security are our highest priorities,” the airline was quoted as saying.

When investigators gained access to the flight attendant’s iCloud, they found videos of four other young girls using plane bathrooms — ages 7, 9, 11 and 14 — officials said. All of the girls’ families have been notified, they added.

Thompson is currently being held pending an initial appearance in West Virginia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.