A flight attendant came home to find her husband cheating. It then became a police matter

A Florida flight attendant came home to find her husband with another woman last week — and her reaction got her arrested.

According to a police report from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to domestic disturbance call July 22 at the home of Nicole and Mike Denison in Safety Harbor, near Tampa.

They came into contact with Nicole Denison, 29, who said she came home to find her husband “engaged in sexual intercourse.”

In a rage, Denison punched the 34-year-old victim, giving him a black eye, and scratched him. His injuries were “clearly visible” to officers, said the report.

The wife also smashed Mike Denison’s acoustic guitar, “leaving a gaping hole” in the wall, and knocked down shelving in the closet, added the complaint.

The report adds that the airline worker had “indications of alcohol influence.”

A Florida man just admitted to cheating on his wife — to get out of a speeding ticket

Denison was charged with domestic battery, and released on her own recognizance the following day.

Her employment with Allegiant is unclear in light of the arrest. A spokeswoman for the Las Vegas-based airline says they do not comment on personnel matters.