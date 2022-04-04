Flight attendant formerly of Skokie arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography

A man who works as a flight attendant and formerly lived in Skokie was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography last week after landing in Cook County, officials said.

Officials from the Cook County sheriff’s office said its Special Victims Unit arrested Adam Schall, 39, now of Wisconsin, on suspicion of “sending and receiving sexually explicit images and videos of children under the age of 13 on his cellphone,” according to a news release from Sheriff Tom Dart.

During their investigation, officials learned Schall “was arriving at O’Hare International Airport” last Wednesday, “where he was later taken into custody.”

“Upon further investigation, investigators determined he shared additional images and videos of children as young as infants while living in Skokie and discovered thousands of child pornography files on his multiple social media accounts,” Dart said in the news release.

Schall appeared before a judge Friday and was ordered held on $10,000 bond; he was released from custody after posting $1,000 bail, officials said.