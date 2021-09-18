Flight attendant reportedly tells passengers she will 'be annoying' towards them if they do not wear a mask

Mask mandates and other pandemic rules remain in force on US airlines. YakobchukOlena/Getty Images

An unidentified flight attendant was reportedly featured in a viral clip about mask mandates.

The clip claims to feature the voice of an attendant who vowed to annoy passengers without masks.

It has so far gained more than 2.9 million views on TikTok, Yahoo News reported.

See more stories on Insider's business page.

An airline passenger reportedly recorded a flight attendant pledging to annoy passengers who had not put their face masks on.

Yahoo News reported that TikTok user Tyler Janee posted a video in which an unidentified female crew member bluntly explained the airline's policy. Neither the airline nor the flight attendant were visible in the clip.

Since being posted last week, the video has racked up millions of views and sparked a social-media debate about travel etiquette.

Insider has reached out to Janee for comment.

In the clip, a woman's voice can be heard saying: "We see you without your face coverings. I know it's a 46-minute flight, you all look tired - we already established that - so you might fall asleep. If that face covering is not on your face properly, I will wake you up and I do not care, OK?"

The user then shows Janee's eyes widen as a reaction to the speech.

The video continues with the apparent crew member saying: "I will be annoying. We don't have to be annoying but I will be."

It ends with her explaining that there were COVID tests available onboard - and that she would swab passengers if necessary.

One TikTok commenter wrote in praise of the woman: "Give that flight attendant a raise !!!!!"

Airline mask mandates have been a hot topic of discussion lately. Some passengers have refused to wear them and families have been kicked off flights because they struggled to get their toddlers to wear one.

In July, an American Airlines passenger was arrested in New Orleans after refusing to wear a mask. After being removed, the woman could be heard screaming for approximately 10 minutes on the gangway.

Separately, a mother said that a flight attendant told her to glue a mask to her toddler's face, according to reports. She said she has since received an apology.

Read the original article on Business Insider