Flight Attendant Reveals How To Upgrade Your Seats To First-Class

TikToker flight attendant known for sharing hacks with her 3 million followers on social media reveals how to upgrade to first class for free. Not only does she provide some cool tips and strategies but she also shows us how to get the cheapest tickets as well.

How To Get Cheap Tickets

“First things first, if you want a cheap flight, look for flights on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays,” recommended by TikToker/flight attendant Cierra Mist.. “That’s when they’ll be the cheapest.”

Switch Your VPN

Another way to save on flights is to change the IP address of your browser. A VPN can put your computer in another location since companies tend to charge more in the United States.

“Normally if you’re looking in the United States, they’re going to jack those prices way up,” she added.

Order Your Ticket In The Last Row

Airlines always have to move passengers around at times for “weight and balance purposes,” stated Mist, so one of the best ways to secure a complimentary, first-class upgrade is to order your seat on the last row of the plane.

“If we do have to move people for weight and balance purposes, that’s where the flight attendant’s going to go,” said Mist, towards the end of the video.

Be Kind To Your Gate Agent

However, choosing a last row seat in hopes you get an upgrade isn’t for everyone. Another way she recommends you get a seat upgrade is to simply be “nice to your gate agent.”

“The miracles we can work when we’re given some Starbucks or a bag of chocolates,” Mist said. “Especially those long days when we have back-to-back flights and don’t even have time to go get some food.”