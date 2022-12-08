Tell Me The Scariest, Most Shocking Experience You've Had As A Flight Attendant

TechCrunch

In the last few weeks, we've seen AI powering better marketing emails, more smartly understanding the context of video content, and getting the most from customer feedback. It shows no sign of slowing: OpenAI announced it is pouring $10 million into the ecosystem to accelerate things further. Now, Kirill Zubovsky is taking on the challenge of picking the perfect domain name, with a service he calls Smartynames.com. It's free and super easy to use; you type in a prompt (say, "My company will be a news site that covers all things startups and technology", just to pick something completely out of the air), and the AI will process the prompt and come up with a bunch of ideas for domain names, then check if they are available.