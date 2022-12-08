Tell Me The Scariest, Most Shocking Experience You've Had As A Flight Attendant

I'm someone who personally doesn't love flying on a plane. I easily get bored, I don't ever sleep on a flight, and after maybe an hour, I become super antsy.

A woman saying to another on a plane, &quot;i had a dream last night, the plane went down, you were in it&quot;
Since I'm a nosy nelly, oftentimes when I'm bored on a flight, I observe the flight attendants and wonder about the many experiences they've had throughout their careers.

Britney Spears in the &quot;Toxic&quot; music video as a flight attendant
So to humor my curiosity, I'm turning to the flight attendants of the BuzzFeed Community to ask, What was the scariest moment you've ever had on a flight?

Maybe on the first day of your job, your plane had to make an emergency landing and you didn't know what to do.

Passengers on a plane
Perhaps you had a terrifying experience with a passenger on a flight, and you shiver to this day when you think about it.

Woman sitting on a plane wearing a protective face mask
Or maybe there was once an issue with the pilot who was flying the plane, and it was a shocking experience.

Back view of a co-pilot with a captain in the cockpit
Whatever your scary experience was on the job (that you feel comfortable sharing), tell me about it in this anonymous form or in the comments below.

Some responses may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

