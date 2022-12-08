Tell Me The Scariest, Most Shocking Experience You've Had As A Flight Attendant
I'm someone who personally doesn't love flying on a plane. I easily get bored, I don't ever sleep on a flight, and after maybe an hour, I become super antsy.
Since I'm a nosy nelly, oftentimes when I'm bored on a flight, I observe the flight attendants and wonder about the many experiences they've had throughout their careers.
So to humor my curiosity, I'm turning to the flight attendants of the BuzzFeed Community to ask, What was the scariest moment you've ever had on a flight?
Maybe on the first day of your job, your plane had to make an emergency landing and you didn't know what to do.
Perhaps you had a terrifying experience with a passenger on a flight, and you shiver to this day when you think about it.
Or maybe there was once an issue with the pilot who was flying the plane, and it was a shocking experience.
Whatever your scary experience was on the job (that you feel comfortable sharing), tell me about it in this anonymous form or in the comments below.
Some responses may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.