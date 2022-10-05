Flight Attendants Now Required to Have Longer Rest Periods, FAA Rules

Alison Fox
·2 min read

“This new rule will make it easier for flight attendants to do their jobs, which in turn will keep all of us safe in the air.”

<p>Anchiy/Getty Images</p>

Anchiy/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration will now require flight attendants to get longer rest periods between shifts in new guidance issued this week.

Flight attendants will now be required to rest for at least 10 consecutive hours between work shifts, according to the FAA, increasing the mandatory rest period by an hour. The new rule will apply to flight attendants on domestic, flag, and supplemental flights who are scheduled to work for up to 14 hours.

Airlines will also no longer be permitted to reduce rest periods in certain circumstances.

“Flight attendants, like all essential transportation workers, work hard every day to keep the traveling public safe, and we owe them our full support,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “This new rule will make it easier for flight attendants to do their jobs, which in turn will keep all of us safe in the air.”

Being a flight attendant comes with perks like flying for free, but requires intensive safety training and can include grueling or less-than-desirable hours (think: super early morning shuttle flights, for example).

“Flight attendants perform critical safety roles,” Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said in the statement. “This rule puts them and safety first.”

Typically, flight attendants are paid from the moment the cabin doors close and don't usually get paid for delays. That’s a policy Delta Air Lines is working to change by paying flight attendants during the boarding process.

Flight attendants are also often forced to put up with annoying behavior from passengers from those who switch seats without asking first to those who use the bathroom at the most inopportune moments.

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, said the new rule equalizes the minimum rest period with that of commercial airline pilots.

"Proper rest is critical for Flight Attendants to do our work as aviation’s first responders,” Nelson said in a statement. “Flight Attendants need this rest to do our jobs. But ‘rest assured,’ we won’t ever rest in our work to ensure the continued safest transportation system in the world for all of the people within it.”

Recommended Stories

  • British Boxing Board of Control say Benn-Eubank Jr fight is ‘prohibited’

    Promoters earlier claimed the fight would go ahead despite Benn returning an adverse finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug.

  • Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson Jr. to return to practice 37 days after being shot in leg

    After a remarkable recovery, Robinson could make his NFL debut on Sunday vs. the Titans.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.

    Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.

  • How Working an Extra Year Can Completely Change Your Retirement

    Once you reach your 60s, you may start asking yourself, "Should I work another year or retire?" The answer to this will depend on a number of factors. However, you shouldn't overlook the potentially...

  • 1 in 5 retirees don’t see this expense coming — or its $315,000 pricetag

    Only about one in four retirees has not experienced any kind of shock event in retirement, according to a study from the Society of Actuaries. “With retired clients, one of the bigger items that we talk about is how many months of distributions we want to set aside for extra money for unforeseen, or irregular expenses,” said Peter T. Palion, certified financial planner and president of Master Plan Advisory in East Norwich, New York. This is one of the most unforeseen expenditures in retirement, and includes the medical needs of a spouse, parent, child or grandchild, says Spencer Betts, a certified financial planner, chief compliance officer and financial consultant at Bickling Financial in Lexington, Massachusetts.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

    One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Read: 8 Undiscovered, Cheap and Beautiful...

  • US Companies Added 208,000 Jobs in September, ADP Data Show

    (Bloomberg) -- US companies hired at a solid clip in September, suggesting demand for workers remains healthy despite rising economic uncertainty.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanThe Best Bar in the World Is Hidden Behind a Barcelona Pastrami ShopMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsBusinesses’ payrolls

  • 8 Retirement Planning Tips Everyone Can Learn From the FIRE Movement

    Over 39% of Americans want to retire before the age of 63, according to a recent GOBankingRates survey of 997 adults. Retiring early isn't a recent fad -- it's the main goal behind the FIRE (Financial...

  • The US lost more than a million job openings in August

    US employers took more than a million job openings off the market in August, the biggest drop since the beginning of the pandemic.

  • 30 Reasons It’s Hard To Retire at 65

    Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a Gallup Poll. Twenty-five...

  • 3 Retirement Moves to Make Before 2023

    If your employer offers a 401(k) match, you must contribute enough to your account by the end of the year or else you'll lose it. 401(k)s don't allow for prior-year contributions like IRAs, and employers don't give employees an extra bonus if they choose not to claim their match. Talk to your HR department or plan administrator if you're unsure whether your company offers a 401(k) match or whether you've already claimed it for the year.

  • How To Retire on $200K or Less

    It's no secret that America isn't saving nearly enough for retirement, but a new study from GOBankingRates shows just how far behind the oldest Americans have fallen. Roughly 72% of the study's...

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How You Can Financially Plan For a Mini-Retirement

    Defining retirement in 2022 means taking into consideration how the next retirement wave will be widely nontraditional. The millennial generation in particular is prioritizing, and normalizing, the...

  • Uber asks employees to return to office twice a week

    Tech giants such as Twitter Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Microsoft Corp opted for flexible working policies early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Peer Lyft in March shifted to a 'fully flexible' work option, allowing workers the choice of where to live and work. Uber announced Tuesdays and Thursdays as "anchor days" where all non-remote employees must work from office globally, starting Nov. 1.

  • Fed could 'back off' after Tuesday's job data -strategist

    STORY: EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMINGU.S. job openings fell by the most in nearly 2-1/2 years in August, suggesting that the labor market was starting to cool as the economy grapples with higher interest rates aimed at dampening demand and taming inflation.Despite the fifth month of decreases in job openings this year reported by the Labor Department in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday, vacancies remained above 10 million for the 14th straight month.

  • From Gen Z to Boomers: A Generational Guide to Social Security

    Social Security is a complicated program, and as familiar as it is to most Americans, it's one many don't fully understand. In fact, just 6% of Americans not yet receiving Social Security benefits...

  • Are you on your boss' sack list?

    One executive coach believes bosses should have a list in mind of the worst employees at their company in the event they need to cut costs.