Flight Attendants & Passengers Share The Most Entitled Things People Do

After a bit of a quiet period, things in the world of fintech picked up in a big way this past week. This past week, I wrote about Rainforest, an Atlanta-based startup that is taking on incumbents such as Fiserv and FIS, as well as trying to take market share from other fintechs such as Stripe with its offering. Rainforest works with software companies to help them embed financial services and payments into their platforms.