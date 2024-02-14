Flight attendants rally at Dulles Airport for better pay, working conditions

DULLES, Va. (DC News Now) — Thousands of flight attendants demonstrated outside airports across the county demanding better working conditions and better pay as part of a worldwide day of action.

At Dulles International Airport, several major airlines were represented as flight attendants and pilots chanted outside the United ticket counter.

100,000 flight attendants from three unions are currently in contract negotiations.

“Overworked, underpaid. Pay us all a living wage,” said Lois Breece, local council president of the Association of Flight Attendants.

Northern Virginia-based flight attendants are pushing their employers to share the wealth.

“These airline management personnel have been going on their quarterly earnings calls, talking about record profits. And, you know, all of this passenger traffic is coming back. And we just want to be part of those profits, too,” said Chip Lowe, local council vice president of the Association of Flight Attendants.

The union says some flight attendants haven’t had a raise in five years and say working conditions and pay have been eroded by consistent operational issues and the cost of living being significantly higher following the pandemic.

“What do we want? A contract. When do we want it? Now!” Breece chanted.

Breece said scheduling is also an issue.

“It’s about flexibility. It’s about having a quality of life. And it’s also about a career,” Breece said.

This comes as they see airlines flying more routes with new destinations, arguing that the major airlines can afford to dish out profits to the employees.

“They’re making money hand over fist, and we deserve a livable wage. And it’s time for them to give us something,” Breece said.

In a statement, United said “The federal mediator requested by the AFA has scheduled our first negotiations session for March 19. We’re looking forward to working with AFA to narrow the issues so that we can continue to work toward an industry-leading agreement for our flight attendants.”

