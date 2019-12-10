Flight attendants reveal 10 things they notice on planes that you probably miss

Jason Lee/Reuters

Flight attendants spend hundreds of hours in the air each year, so they learn to notice small details about the planes they work on and the passengers that fly on them.

Whether spotting nervous passengers from their body language or always knowing where the nearest exit is, flight attendants experience air travel in a way totally different from how the average person does.

Business Insider spoke with seven flight attendants who described 10 things they notice on flights that passengers probably don't.

Business Insider spoke with seven flight attendants who described 10 things they notice on flights that passengers probably don't. Four of the flight attendants requested anonymity because of a fear of reprisal from their employers.

These are some of the small details that stick out to flight attendants.

When passengers don't have bags

"I notice if people don't have bags with them, and sometimes that strikes me as odd," a flight attendant for United Airlines said.

Passengers who are in a bad mood

"If people are having a bad day, I definitely notice that," the United flight attendant said. "You can tell by the person's body language or facial expressions or if they've been crying. I know that air travel is really hard for people."

What the "ding" sounds mean

"There's a lot of 'dings' that go on on the plane that mean specific things to the flight crew, but passengers don't know what any of them are," a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines said.

There are "dings" for phone calls, when the plane has reached an altitude of 10,000 feet, and when the seatbelt sign is turned on or off, among other events, she said.

Which passengers need the most help

"I'm noticing the passenger that's a single mom with their kid that might just need a little bit more help or a just a little bit more patience," a flight attendant for Delta said. "I'm noticing the passenger that's clenching on to their armrest really hard that's really freaked out about flying and probably needs somebody to talk to."