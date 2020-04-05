Flight attendants are still working during coronavirus lockdowns and they worry that they're spreading the virus

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Some flight attendants are worried that they may be spreading coronavirus because of travel and lack of personal protective equipment.

Flight attendants around the world are mostly exempt from lockdown order, because they're considered essential employees.

The coronavirus has infected more than a million people around the world.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Along with doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other essential workers, flight attendants are on the frontlines facing COVID-19, the coronavirus disease. Several flight attendants told Time that they fear they're spreading COVID-19 with every flight they take and passenger they interact with as they lack PPE.

The coronavirus has infected more than one million around the world. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared it a pandemic. The virus has disrupted travel worldwide, leading to flight cancellations, quarantines, and other breakdowns in movement and supply chains. Airlines have been hit especially hard, and several have already collapsed.

Despite these conditions, some airlines are still flying, and flight attendants are afraid. Here's what they had to say.

One flight attendant said "They are doing nothing but giving us wipes. We're like bees scattering pollen everywhere."

Flight attendants. More

Reuters

Source: Time

Flight attendants say they can only get out of work with a doctor's note or positive COVID-19 test result, and some say they've even had to fly while awaiting test results.

Flight attendants. More

Reuters

Source: Time

They describe feeling worry and guilt while assisting elderly passengers, because they could be exposing them to the virus.

Flight attendants. More

Reuters

Source: Time

Flight attendants said that previously they could be punished for wearing protective equipment like masks and gloves.

Flight attendants. More

REUTERS

Source: Time

Now, they say that they aren't provided with sufficient equipment like masks and cleaning products to keep them safe.

File photo: Flight attendants wear medical masks at Novosibirsk International Airport, January 30, 2020. More