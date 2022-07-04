Flight cancellations cause holiday travel nightmare
Thousands of flight delays and cancellations put a damper on July 4 celebrations. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called on airlines to do better. Nikki Battiste has more.
Apparently, getting there was not half the fun for many people's holiday travel plans, as over 4,200 flights were delayed across the U.S., and over 1,700 were reportedly cancelled on Sunday.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron (R) asked the state’s Supreme Court on Sunday to reinstate an abortion ban that briefly went into effect following the overturning of Roe v. Wade but was later blocked by a lower court. A judge on Thursday had temporarily blocked the implementation of two state laws, which would effectively ban…
"Jill and I are shocked by the senseless gun violence that has yet again brought grief to an American community on this Independence Day," Biden said.
Major airlines American, Delta, and United canceled 122 flights on Monday after collectively canceling 617 from Friday to Sunday.
Health authorities across Canada have cut the hours of hospital emergency departments and urgent care clinics in recent weeks, a move that in some cases may extend through the summer, due to a surge in patients and staff shortages. The situation, clinicians say, is tied to a resurgence of viral infections such as COVID-19 among adults and children and a push by others to seek care delayed by the pandemic, and exacerbated by the high number of healthcare workers who are sick or burned out. The strain has led to scenes of clogged hospital hallways and overflowing clinic waiting rooms, hours-long waits for inpatient care and occupancy rates of more than 100% at children's hospitals.
Courtesy Josefina ToledoSurrounded by a dozen family members, Nicolás Toledo, 78, was sitting on his walker to watch the Highland Park July 4 parade on Monday when the gunshots rang out.“We all threw ourselves to the ground,” his daughter, Josefina Toledo, told The Daily Beast. “My dad, since it’s difficult for him to walk … he was sitting on his walker and he was hit in his back and in his head.”The father of eight, who recently became a great-grandfather, was killed instantly—one of the six pe
