Flight cancellations and delays are causing frustration across the country—put these 10 items in your carry-on just in case

While travel was looking more hopeful at the beginning of summer, the travel industry is struggling due to an unfortunate combination of rising COVID-19 cases, staffing shortages, and bad weather. The resurgence of leisure travel under these tricky circumstances has led to a slew of cancellations and delays, notably from American and Spirit airlines, leaving thousands of travelers stranded. What's more, even more flights are expected to be cut well into September. With this in mind, it's important to prepare ahead of time for any disturbances to your travel schedule.

Flight delays and cancellations can happen at any time, anywhere, to anyone. And unfortunately, they can lead to disruptions in your plans, costly solutions, and even baggage mix-ups. Whether you miss a connecting flight that carries your bag to the next destination or you're stranded in an airport for a while without your checked luggage, you should get in the habit of keeping certain essentials readily available in your carry-on bag or personal item. Here are 10 items you should always have on-hand in the event of a delay, cancellation, or misplaced bag.

1. A toothbrush

Whether you've beat your luggage to your final destination or you're unexpectedly sleeping at a hotel (or airport), you'll want to make sure you've got the bare necessities in your carry-on or personal item, rather than tucked away in a checked bag somewhere. You'll be thankful you have a toothbrush handy—especially if you've been snacking on airport meals and plane food all day. While any standard toothbrush will be easy to pack away, this set of folding toothbrushes sold at Amazon is especially portable and on-the-go-friendly.

Get the Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush (Pack of 6) at Amazon for $4.81

Get the EcoFox Folding Travel Toothbrush (Pack of 3) at Amazon for $6.29

2. An extra change of clothes

Sitting in the same clothes (and, ahem, undergarments) for more than 12 hours doesn't feel too comfortable. Don't be stuck without any fresh clothes to change into because they're all stowed in your checked bag. Make sure to bring a full change of clothes in your carry-on or personal item, including a clean shirt, pants, and underwear. Even if you're stuck at the airport due to delays, you can at least feel refreshed with a change of clothes.

If you're looking for underwear that'll be comfortable all day long, the best women's underwear we've tested is anything from the Aerie brand—they're the most comfortable to wear with a soft material and waistband that never digs in (which is key for long days at the airport).

Get Aerie Women's Underwear at American Eagle

3. A portable charger

The PowerStation PD features both USB-C and USB-A ports, making it a versatile tool.

It may be safe to assume that all airports have outlets, however, whether you'll be able to actually use one is a gamble. When there are many other passengers waiting around, these outlets become hot real estate. It's best to travel with a fully charged portable battery pack—whether your flight is on time, delayed or canceled until further notice, a portable charger is a must. You can keep your phone, tablet, and other electronics charged, allowing you to stay connected with others, modify your travel schedule, and stay entertained. Just make sure you, ehem, charge it before you begin your travels.

Out of all the portable battery packs we've tested, we found the Mophie PowerStation PD to be the best choice overall—it's ultra-compact, making it easy to keep in a backpack or purse, and charges extra fast thanks to Power Delivery technology.

Get the Mophie PowerStation PD at Amazon for $43.11

4. All of your medication

A number one rule when traveling is keeping any medication you'll need for the trip in your personal bag or carry-on. You never know when a sudden delay or cancellation could happen, leaving you separated from your checked bag for undetermined amounts of time. TSA says medication can be stored in both carry-on and checked bags, but the agency highly recommends keeping it in your carry-on to err on the safe side.

5. A reusable water bottle

It's important to stay hydrated throughout the day, whether you're at 30,000 feet in the sky or you're just sitting around in the airport. While you can buy an overpriced plastic bottle in your terminal, you can also bring in an empty reusable water bottle for free and fill it up once you've passed through security. Plus, it can keep your water cold for hours.

We've tested plenty of water bottles on the market and found the Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle to be the best option out there. It keeps water extra cold and features a filtering straw that helps to reduce the taste and odor of chlorine that you can find in tap water. For kids, we tested and love the Kids' Hydroflask Wide Mouth Bottle. It features a convenient straw lid and is conveniently lightweight to store in a kids' backpack or personal item.

Get the Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle at Amazon for $27.81

Get the Hydroflask Kids' Wide Mouth Bottle at Amazon for $29.95

6. Portable cleansing products

If your flight is delayed for the entire day or you end up spending the night at the airport, you'll want nothing more than a hot shower. In those situations, showering is probably not in the cards, but thankfully there are options for staying clean and refreshed without one.

Make sure to pack dry shampoo to keep your hair grease-free—this powder dry shampoo from Bumble and bumble is TSA-friendly and has rave reviews for being effective and better for the environment than an aerosol can.

While you can rely on regular-sized cleansing wipes, the Epic Wipe is a must-have that Amazon reviewers swear by—and just might be the next best thing to an actual shower. It's 16 times larger than other wipes, lightweight and biodegradable. Not to mention, it's gentle on your skin and minimizes sweat and odor like a charm.

Get the Bumble and bumble Mini Prêt-à-Powder at Sephora for $13

Get the Epic Wipes (Pack of 10) at Amazon for $24.99

7. Extra face masks

Make sure to travel with an extra face mask or two just in case.

The face mask you put on at the beginning of your travel day will probably start to feel pretty gross as the day drags on. Especially if you're waiting overnight for a new flight, you'll want to have plenty of extra, clean face masks to change into.

A wet mask can actually be less effective in providing protection, so be sure to swap your mask as soon as you notice it becoming a little damp or soiled. If you're using a reusable mask, the CDC recommends storing it in something like a sealed plastic bag until you can wash it. And the sooner you wash your dirty masks, the better, as it can help avoid them from becoming moldy in the baggie.

For a reusable mask that's as comfortable and breathable as it is protective, we recommend using the Athleta Everyday Non Medical Face Mask, which we found to be the best of all the reusable masks we've ever tested.

Get the Everyday Non Medical Face Masks (Pack of 5) at Athleta starting at $3.99

8. A sleep mask

The bright, sterile lights in the airport aren't so forgiving on the eyes, especially after a long day there. Give your eyes some relief, especially if you're trying to catch some Zs, by packing a sleep mask.

We've tested plenty of sleep masks, including silk masks and contoured masks. If you like silk masks, the Alaska Bear Eye Mask is cozy, comfortable, and blocks out light at a decent price point. For a contoured eye mask, which rests just above your eyes instead of on top of your eyes, we like the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask which we found no cons for—it features a comfortable fit and blocks out light well.

Get the Alaska Bear Eye Mask at Amazon for $9.99

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask at Amazon for $13.95

9. A cozy blanket or pillow

Much like a sleep mask, you'll appreciate having cozy accessories on you when you're waiting around for your flight. If you can fit it into your carry-on—or if you're willing to carry it separately—a cozy blanket or pillow can make a world of a difference in the event of disrupted travel plans.

This lightweight fleece blanket has over 78,000 5-star reviewers for its plush feel at an affordable price that'll keep you warm in the car, on the plane, or in the terminal.

If you don't want to carry around a full-sized pillow, a travel pillow is your best bet for providing neck support and comfort while resting sitting up. Our favorite travel pillow we've tested, the Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow, is incredibly supportive and features an adjustable clasp for maximum comfort.

Get the Bedsure Fleece Blanket at Amazon for $20.99

Get the Cabeau Evolution Classic Travel Pillow at Amazon for $29.99

10. A good pair of headphones or earbuds

We love the Jabra Elite 85t earbuds for their outstanding audio quality and comfortable design.

A good pair of headphones or earbuds is key for any travel day. But when it comes to waiting around due to delays or cancellations, they become crucial for tuning out airport noise and chatter.

The best pair of wireless earbuds we've tested, the Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds, feature outstanding audio quality and a comfortable design for the ear that's easy to wear all day long. And, although it's not our top pair, the Apple AirPods Pro are another solid option that any Apple-lover would enjoy using while on the go or just killing time.

For headphones, which rest over the ear, we love the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones—they provide top-notch audio quality, feature a high-quality noise-canceling effect, and are comfortable to wear all day long.

Get the Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds at Amazon for $229.99

Get the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $179.99

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones at Amazon for $278

