Is Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Flight Centre Travel Group's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2021 Flight Centre Travel Group had debt of AU$1.24b, up from AU$914.0m in one year. But on the other hand it also has AU$1.27b in cash, leading to a AU$22.3m net cash position.

How Strong Is Flight Centre Travel Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Flight Centre Travel Group had liabilities of AU$1.31b falling due within a year, and liabilities of AU$1.32b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$1.27b as well as receivables valued at AU$472.6m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling AU$893.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Flight Centre Travel Group has a market capitalization of AU$3.98b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Flight Centre Travel Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Flight Centre Travel Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Flight Centre Travel Group wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 8.3%, to AU$552m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Flight Centre Travel Group?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Flight Centre Travel Group lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of AU$512m and booked a AU$397m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of AU$22.3m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Flight Centre Travel Group that you should be aware of before investing here.

