Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT) is definitely on the radar of institutional investors who own 44% of the company

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 44% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Given the vast amount of money and research capacities at their disposal, institutional ownership tends to carry a lot of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Flight Centre Travel Group.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Flight Centre Travel Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Flight Centre Travel Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Flight Centre Travel Group's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Flight Centre Travel Group is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Graham Turner with 9.0% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Geoff Harris and State Street Global Advisors, Inc., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 7.4%. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Geoff Harris is also Top Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Flight Centre Travel Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited. Insiders own AU$515m worth of shares in the AU$3.1b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Flight Centre Travel Group. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 6.2%, of the Flight Centre Travel Group stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

