Airport Cleans Up After Night of Protest Chaos: Hong Kong Update

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s airport resumed normal operations after a chaotic night of protest in which demonstrators beat and detained two suspected infiltrators and President Donald Trump warned of Chinese troops massing on the border.

Only a few dozen protesters remained at Hong Kong International Airport as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, most having caught the last trains away from the airport rather than face dispersal by authorities. Flights appeared to be largely running as scheduled. Earlier Tuesday, hundreds of people staged a sit-in at the departure gates, disrupting flights at Asia’s busiest international airport for the second straight day.

The interruptions follow a weekend of violence that saw police fire tear gas into a subway station and shoot rubber bullets at close range. Hong Kong’s embattled leader Carrie Lam warned Tuesday that the city risked sliding into an “abyss” as continuing unrest weighed on the economy.

Here’s the latest:

Airport Works to Reschedule Flights (6:22 a.m.)

Hong Kong International Airport had resumed normal operations and was working to reschedule flights, an Airport Authority spokesman said by phone Wednesday. A few dozen protesters were still camped out in the terminals’ public areas, with most having cleared out before the trains back to the city centers stopped running. Most banners were gone.

Few Protesters Remain at Airport (6 a.m.)

Only a few dozen protesters were still camped out in the Hong Kong International Airport’s arrival hall early Wednesday, with most having cleared out before the trains back to the city centers stopped running. Most banners were gone and airport seemed to be operating fine, with flight boards showing most flights scheduled to depart.

U.S. Urges Respect for Hong Kong’s Rights (1:51 a.m.)

A U.S. State Department official urged China to adhere to the agreements it made when taking control of Hong Kong from the U.K. and allow the city to “exercise a high degree of autonomy” while respecting freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

The statement -- from an official who asked not to be identified -- was the most forceful to date from the U.S. and followed a tweet from Trump, who said reports from American intelligence agencies show China is moving troops to its border with Hong Kong. It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump was referring to new developments or mobilizations that have been underway for the past week.

“Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong,” Trump said in a tweet. “Everyone should be calm and safe!”

Chinese State Media Reporter Evacuated (12:25 a.m.)

A second man who was tied up and beaten by protesters has been evacuated by paramedics. He appeared conscious as he was carried away on a stretcher.

Protesters accused the man of being an undercover police officer from the mainland. But the editor-in-chief of the Chinese and English editions of the Global Times said he’s a reporter for the paper, which is affiliated with the Communist Party in China. “He has no other task except for reporting,” Hu Xijin said in a tweet.

Trump Says He Hopes No One Gets Hurt, Killed (12:15 a.m.)

China is facing a “tough situation” in Hong Kong, Trump told reporters in New Jersey. “I’m sure it will work out. I hope nobody gets hurt, I hope nobody gets killed.”

Trump earlier this month referred to the protests in Hong Kong as “riots,” adopting the language used by Beijing and suggesting the U.S. would stay out of an issue that was “between Hong Kong and China.” That gets harder and harder as the situation escalates.

Police Leave the Building, Protesters Dig in (11:46 p.m.)

Protesters tied up another man they say was an undercover police officer from the mainland -- this one they accused of pretending to be a reporter.

Riot Police Enter Airport (11:20 p.m.)

Hong Kong police enter airport wearing riot gear and appeared to make several arrests. They used pepper spray outside the building.

Police tweeted that it isn’t “a dispersal operation.” Officers were seen lingering outside the terminal building after an initial fracas.

Injured Man is Evacuated from Airport (11:00 p.m.)

Medics carrying the man on a stretcher push their way through crowds to an ambulance waiting outside. Scuffles break out between remaining police and protesters.