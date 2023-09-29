Flight attendants and pilots swear by this luggage brand that you can shop on sale on Amazon right now

When traveling, have you ever noticed that flight crews — pilots, flight attendants, etc. — tend to all have the same luggage brands when walking through the airport? For quite a while, flight crews purchased their gear from retailers specializing in flight crew luggage that only they could buy.

These bags are usually much stronger and longer-lasting than bags regular travelers use and can withstand the rigors of literal daily use. Travelpro is one of those brands, and now, it’s made its luggage available for everyday shoppers — and most of its best sellers are on sale on Amazon!

If you’re familiar with Travelpro’s luggage, you likely already know that its Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Carry-On has been ranked as the top-pick carry-on luggage by several publications for over six years now — and it’s finally on sale!

Below, we’ve rounded up the seven best Travelpro deals worth snagging on Amazon. Luckily, they’re all still in stock. From the Maxlite Lightweight Laptop Backpack that fits up to a 16-inch laptop to the Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Checked Large Luggage designed to last forever, shop all seven flight crew luggage best sellers below.

Amazon Travelpro Maxlite Lightweight Laptop Backpack (Fits Up To 16-Inch Laptop) $110 $120 Save $10 This water-resistant travel backpack is the ultimate accessory for travelers who prefer having their belongings on their person. It has a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a padded tablet sleeve that fits up to an 11-inch iPad Pro for reference. It also has several organizational pockets for storing power cords, power banks and more essentials, as well as exterior side pockets for holding water bottles, small umbrellas and other items. This backpack also has the well-known Travelpro QuickSlip front pocket with magnetic closure, which comes in handy for storing your cell phone, passport, and other grab-and-go items while rushing through airport security. Best of all, the Travelpro Maxlite Lightweight Laptop Backpack is the perfect carry-on/personal item size, making it ideal for storing in the overhead compartment or under the seat. $110 at Amazon

Amazon Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Carry-On (19-Inch) $144 $170 Save $26 This ultra-lightweight carry-on suitcase is arguably one of the most recognizable products from the brand. Also, since it's extremely expandable, it maximizes your packing power while meeting carry-on size restrictions for most international airlines. For reference, it expands up to 2 extra inches and has a tapered shape to prevent tipping. It has four spinner 360-degree rotating wheels, a sturdy PowderScope Lite handle with a contour group, comfy, rubberized touchpoints and a unique bottom tray design that increases durability and stabilizes the wheels. This 19-inch carry-on also has a low profile top, side and bottom carry handles, two exterior compartments, a full-length interior lid pocket and a side accessory pocket. There's also an adjustable hold-down strap for packing convenience and flexibility. $144 at Amazon

Amazon Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Carry-On (21-Inch) $144 $170 Save $26 Meet the big brother of the 19-inch Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Carry-On. It has all the same features, just in a taller and deeper frame. Like the smaller version, it expands up to 2 extra inches and has lots of extra compartments (both internally and externally) to hold all of your belongings — from easy-access documents to larger items that need a little more protection. This carry-on has been sizer bin tested to accommodate overhead bin space on most major U.S. airlines, so you can rest assured that it fits! However, remember that it may not easily fit if it meets or surpasses its expansion capacity. As far as flight crew luggage is concerned, the 19- and 21-inch Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Carry-Ons are the most popular. $144 at Amazon

Amazon Travelpro Maxlite Air Hardside Expandable Carry-On (21-Inch) $144 $170 Save $26 Many believe that hardside luggage is the way to go as it naturally has a hard external barrier that keeps your belongings secure and safe. This lightweight bin-tested carry-on has a 100% polycarbonate hard shell specifically engineered for impact-absorbing flexibility. Also, its outer coating helps reduce the appearance of scratches and scuffs. It has a built-in TSA lock, interior zippered divider panels, an accessory pocket and many more compartments to keep you organized while you travel. As previously noted, this carry-on is pre-tested to ensure it fits in the overhead bit. $144 at Amazon

Amazon Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Checked Medium Luggage (25-Inch) $187 $220 Save $33 Now, we're getting into the checked luggage! This medium-sized piece is perfect for the traveler who doesn't want to commit to a large suitcase that, when full, tends to be a pain to lug around. It's super lightweight, expands up to 2 inches, has four spinner 360-degree rotating wheels, a sturdy PowderScope Lite handle with a contour grip with comfy, rubberized touchpoints and a unique bottom tray design that increases durability and stabilizes the wheels. The H20 Guard feature also protects the interior lining from moisture. $187 at Amazon

Amazon Travelpro Platinum Elite Hardside Expandable Checked Large Luggage (28-Inch) $399 $470 Save $71 Some travelers prefer going the hardside route for their checked luggage since the polycarbonate hard shell provides a firm barrier against jostling at baggage claim. This hard shell piece complies with published check-in size restrictions for nearly all major domestic airlines. It has a PrecisionGlide System feature that gives you full control when gliding the piece across the floor. It also has a TSA-approved lock, a contour grip and PowerScope Lite handle and more. This is arguably the ultimate flight crew luggage piece because it's literally built to last. $399 at Amazon

