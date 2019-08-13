Flight data places Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet on Arabian Peninsula on the eve of the 2016 election

Flight data recently obtained by INSIDER shows that one of Jeffrey Epstein's private jets traveled to and from the Middle East in November 2016.

It's unclear where exactly the Gulfstream GV-SP landed, but an aviation expert said it may have been destined for airports in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, or Oman.

Journalists, prosecutors, and accusers have repeatedly drawn attention to Epstein's private jets.

The path of the November 2016 flight could also revive questions about Epstein's rumored ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

Last month, INSIDER traced the movements of Jeffrey Epstein's private jets since early 2018, revealing a packed schedule between the registered sex offender's four homes and occasional jaunts to Mexico, Morocco, and Slovakia. Newly released flight data, from 2016 and 2017, published here for the first time, further illuminate Epstein's extensive travels — including a mysterious trip to the Middle East on the eve of 2016 election.

epsteins jet november 8 2016 flight More

ADSBExchange.com; Shayanne Gal/INSIDER

Journalists have long scrutinized Epstein's migration patterns for evidence of his alleged misdeeds and his social proximity to politicians and celebrities. At least one accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has claimed Epstein abused her aboard his private jets, and used free trips to entice and transport his victims around the world. Prosecutors recently subpoenaed Epstein's personal pilots, after arguing that his appetite for international travel, among other things, rendered him an "extraordinary risk of flight."

Epstein's alleged death by suicide on August 10, in a New York City prison cell, places an even greater burden on the evidence he left behind. And few records have illuminated more of his activities and connections than those of his private jets.

The election-eve flight to the Arabian Peninsula was in a dataset of aviation signals provided to INSIDER by ADS-B Exchange. The website is one of the few available sources for tracking the movements of aircraft whose owners, including Epstein himself, have taken advantage of a Federal Aviation Authority rule that allows them to block their tail numbers from tracking sites like FlightAware and FlightRadar24.

ADS-B Exchange's dataset covers the 18 months between June 2016, when the site was founded, and December 2017. The site's public archives, however, only go back to January 2018. In lieu of payment, INSIDER agreed to set up an ADS-B receiver in our New York City office and encourage other journalists to do the same.

The November 7, 2016 flight near the Arabian Peninsula

Much like data from 2018-2019, the data from 2016-2017 show Epstein's jets bouncing between New York City, the US Virgin Islands, New Mexico, and Paris. They also show short excursions across continental Europe, to places like Lake Geneva, Zurich, and Strasbourg; and a number of day trips between New York and Boston.

But on November 7, 2016, one of Epstein's jets took a route that it would never take again. Sometime around noon, Epstein's Gulfstream GV-SP lifted off from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and flew southeastward, over the Mediterranean Sea, until it reached the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt. Fifteen minutes later, around 4pm Paris time, the jet turned north into southern Jordan. The last signal captured by an ADS-B receiver, at 4:06 pm, placed the aircraft slightly north of Jordan's border with Saudi Arabia, flying at an altitude of 41,000 feet.

Almost exactly two days later, the same aircraft reappeared over the southern half of the Sinai, heading in the opposite direction. ADS-B signals indicate it flew back to Paris, landing there sometime after 8:30 pm. Two days later, it flew to New York, where it resumed its pattern of flying up and down the Eastern Seaboard, between New York, Palm Beach, and St. Thomas.