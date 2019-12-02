Flight delays plague travelers as the season's first nor'easter hits the East Coast. At least 9 people have died due to the winter weather.

National Weather Service/NOAA





A winter storm has created travel woes for Americans returning home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Snow is expected to continue through Tuesday in the Northeast: On Monday evening, Philadelphia and Boston are expected to get up to 6 inches, and parts of New Jersey could see up to 1 foot.

Over the weekend, freezing rain across vast swaths of the US was linked to at least 7 deaths. Two people were killed in Canada as well.

Airports including LaGuardia, Newark, and Boston Logan are experiencing a high percentage of delays. As of Monday morning, inbound flights to Newark were delayed at their origin airport on Monday morning by an average of 3 hours.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A severe winter storm foiled many post-Thanksgiving travel plans over the weekend, as snow, rain, and freezing rain fell in California, the Pacific Northwest, the Rocky Mountains, the upper Midwest, and New England.

The snow is expected to continue in parts of the Northeast through Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Travel conditions continue to be hazardous for New England drivers, and airports like LaGuardia and Boston Logan are experiencing a high percentage of delays.

winter storm albany NY More

Hans Pennink/AP

Multiple deaths have been linked to the winter storm

The weekend weather proved deadly: Seven deaths were reported in the US, and two in Canada.

On Friday morning, a 6-year-old-boy died while driving with his father in Provo Canyon, Utah. In South Dakota on the same day, a man died when he lost control of his pickup truck on an ice-covered road, NBC News reported.

On Saturday, two children were found dead after their vehicle was swept up a creek northeast of Phoenix, Arizona, NBC News reported. Two boys also drowned near Patton, Missouri that day, after the car they were traveling in was swept off a flooded road, according to NBC. Another man died when his vehicle was swept into the Whitewater River in Louisiana.

In Toronto, the storm caused more than 400 collisions on one highway Sunday. One person was killed in a 30-car pile-up, and a 24-year-old woman died when her car collided with a truck, according to the Toronto Star.

Flight delays on the East Coast

On Monday evening, Philadelphia and Boston are expected to get up to 6 inches of snow, and parts of New Jersey could see as much as a foot of snow. At least 8 inches are expected around Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, as well as in upstate New York and southern Ontario, Canada.

winter storm mass More

Bill Sikes/AP

The precipitation is creating challenges for travelers returning to New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia. Across the US, 196 flights were canceled as of Monday morning, and another 625 flights were delayed. On Sunday, more than 300 flights within, into, or out of the US were canceled, with especially high flight-cancellation rates at airports in Toronto, San Francisco, and Newark.

Inbound flights to Newark Airport in New Jersey were delayed at their origin airport on Monday morning by an average of 3 hours and 7 minutes because of snow and ice, according to FlightAware. New York's LaGuardia Airport is experiencing similar delays, as is Boston Logan.