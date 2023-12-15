Flight from deputies results in three arrests

Dec. 14—A speeding vehicle reportedly fled from a sheriff's deputy and resulted in the arrest of three occupants of the vehicle after a short pursuit Friday, according to arrest reports.

Charged in the incident are:

—Dash Gage Dickson, 25, Maranatha Lane, charged with felon evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license;

—Katie Lynn Rodriguez, 24, Yvonne Ave., charged with possession of meth with intent and tampering with evidence; and,

—Joshua Matthew Hicks, 35, Cooper Lane, charged with possession of meth with intent and simple possession of marijuana. Hicks was also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident began around 9 p.m. on Hwy. 70 E. in the direction of Crab Orchard when a deputy clocked a passing vehicle as traveling 71 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Deputy Sgt. Dustin Jackson wrote he turned around on the vehicle and observed it pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone in the area of Highland Lane and attempted to stop the driver in the area of Hillbilly Hollow Rd.

The driver accelerated and abruptly turned onto Lavender Lane before stopping.

A passenger in the vehicle told Jackson it was her fault because she told the driver to flee. A request to search the vehicle was denied, and Deputy Perrianna Evans arrived and deployed her K-9 partner, Shadow.

The resulting search yielded .39 grams of a substance deputies identified as meth and a quantity of marijuana.

Deputies also recovered two bags weighing 2.95 grams total that had been tossed from the vehicle onto nearby bushes.

Bond for Rodriguez is set at $6,000; for Dickson $24,500; and for Hicks $10,500.

All three will make appearances in General Sessions Court.

