Flight diverted to JAX airport after pepper spray ‘inadvertently sprayed in the cabin,’ FAA says

A flight had to be diverted to Jacksonville International Airport on Sunday night after pepper spray was “inadvertently sprayed in the cabin,” the FAA said.

The American Airlines flight was heading from Miami International Airport to LaGuardia Airport in New York.

American Airlines said the reason for the diversion was due to “a disruptive incident involving a customer.”

The plane continued on to LaGuardia after being cleaned, the FAA said.

FAA statement about the incident:

“American Airlines Flight 1680, a Boeing 737, diverted to Jacksonville International Airport in Florida around 6:30 p.m. local time Sunday, Aug. 20, after a bottle of pepper spray was inadvertently sprayed in the cabin.

“The aircraft was cleaned after diverting and continued to LaGuardia Airport in New York without further incident. The FAA will investigate.”

American Airlines statement about the incident:

“American Airlines flight 1680 with service from Miami (MIA) to New York (LGA) diverted to Jacksonville, FL (JAX) after a disruptive incident involving a customer. The flight continued to LGA later in the evening. We thank our team members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this may have caused.”\

