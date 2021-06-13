Flight diverted after off-duty flight attendant becomes unruly

Jordan Freiman
·1 min read

A Delta Air Lines flight from California to Georgia was diverted to Oklahoma on Friday night after a passenger became unruly and had to be subdued, CBS Los Angeles reports. Delta confirmed that the passenger was an off-duty flight attendant.

Delta Flight 1730 out of Los Angeles was originally headed to Atlanta, Georgia, but was diverted to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where the man who caused the disturbance was taken into custody. Passengers aboard the flight said the man made an announcement over the plane's PA system telling the passengers to take their seats and prepare to put on their oxygen masks, CBS LA reports. 

Some passengers said the man attempted to open the cabin door, but Delta Airlines disputes this. The man had to be subdued by the on-duty flight crew and several passengers.

In a statement, Delta said that "the aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement." 

This is the second Delta flight in as many days that had to be diverted due to an unruly passenger. On Thursday, a Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to New York was forced to land in Detroit after a passenger became a "threat," according to "CBS This Morning Saturday" co-host Dana Jacobson, who was on board the flight.

Since multiple COVID-19 vaccines have become widely available and states have begun to ease pandemic-related restrictions, many Americans have resumed flying. But with this return to commercial air travel has come a surge in unruly passenger behavior both at the airport and midflight.

The uptick in passenger disruptions has prompted multiple airlines to pull back on serving alcohol on some domestic flights.

Delta flight diverted when off-duty flight attendant becomes unruly

Western U.S. faces early drought with some regions under "severe" warning

Future uncertain for the Southern Baptist Church

Recommended Stories

  • Delta flight diverted when off-duty flight attendant becomes unruly

    A Delta Air Lines flight from California to Georgia was diverted to Oklahoma on Friday night after a passenger became unruly and had to be subdued. Delta confirmed that the passenger was an off-duty flight attendant. CBS Los Angeles has the details.

  • Unruly passenger on diverted Delta Air Lines flight identified as off-duty flight attendant

    "This is the captain speaking," a voice can be heard saying in footage of the incident. "We'd like all strong males to the front of the aircraft to handle a problem passenger."

  • Delta flight forced to divert after 'unruly passenger' detained by passengers and crew

    A Delta Air Lines flight was forced to divert Friday because of an incident with an unruly passenger.

  • Delta Passengers and Crew Detain 'Unruly Passenger' on Flight to Atlanta

    Passengers on board a Delta Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta helped to subdue an unruly passenger who was reportedly trying to open the aircraft’s door mid-air and who caused the flight to be diverted to Oklahoma City on June 11.Footage recorded by passenger Steve Denton shows air stewards and passengers struggling with someone as an aggravated male voice is heard.Another passenger said a man had tried to open the plane’s door mid-flight. The passenger, Benjamin Curlee, said a person made an announcement asking passengers to take their seats and get ready to put on their oxygen masks. He also said this person was an off-duty flight attendant, though this claim has not been verified or corroborated. The passenger added that the plane’s pilot then called for “all able-bodied men” to come to the front of the plane because there was an emergency, but before he could reach the front of the plane, the situation was resolved.“Thanks to the crew and passengers of Delta Flight 1730 (LAX to ATL) who assisted in detaining an unruly passenger as the flight diverted to Oklahoma City (OKC). The aircraft landed without incident and the passenger was removed by law enforcement. We apologize to our customers for the delay and any additional inconvenience this caused,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement to Storyful. Credit: Steve Denton via Storyful

  • 'Terrifying' video shows Delta passengers restrain a man who threatened to 'take the plane down' and assaulted flight attendants

    A Delta flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta was diverted to Oklahoma City after a passenger tried to unlock one of the plane's doors mid-flight.

  • 'I am way out of my comfort zone': Nicole Kidman reveals challenges playing Lucille Ball

    Kidman is no stranger to accents, she's had to mask her Australian lilt for roles before, but she says playing Lucille Ball isn't a piece of cake.

  • Unruly passenger on Delta flight in custody

    Austin police confirm they made one arrest and are searching for the other gunman who injured 14 people when they opened fire on a crowd early this morning in Austin, Texas. One of three mass shootings in less than 12 hours.

  • ‘Roadrunner’ Film Review: Anthony Bourdain Gets a Nostalgic Tribute in New Doc

    Given that fans already know where “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” will go, documentarian Morgan Neville (“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”) makes the risky — but poignant and thoughtful — choice to begin at the end. The celebrity chef, author and television host died by suicide three years ago, so it’s inevitable that a melancholy air suffuses what is nevertheless a warm celebration of an unusually full life. The effortlessly charismatic Bourdain never met a camera he couldn’t seduce, and

  • Putin says Russia would accept conditional handover of cyber criminals to U.S.

    President Vladimir Putin has said Russia would be ready to hand over cyber criminals to the United States if Washington did the same for Moscow and the two powers reached an agreement to that effect. Putin made the comments in an interview aired in excerpts on state television on Sunday ahead of a June 16 summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva. Putin also praised Biden for having shown "professionalism" when the United States and Russia agreed this year to extend the New START nuclear arms control treaty.

  • Apple told former White House counsel Don McGahn that his and his wife's records were subpoenaed by Trump DOJ in 2018: NYT

    The government reportedly prevented Apple from informing McGahn about the subpoena in February 2018, according to the Times report.

  • How Students in Oklahoma Are Digitally Rebuilding Tulsa’s Black Wall Street

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. More than 100 years ago, a white mob attacked Tulsa, Oklahoma’s thriving Greenwood District, home to the city’s African-American community, killing hundreds and destroying businesses. Now, a group of young students are bringing some of those […]

  • Nicki Minaj Proves Tracksuits Can be Glamorous in a Fendi Hoodie, Sweats & Plush Slides With Her Son

    Nicki Minaj has given the loungewear trend a luxurious boost.

  • 3 Popular Reddit Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    Reddit users have taken the investing world by storm and emerged as a surprising new power base this year, helping to power huge gains for companies including AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop and highlighting the influence of retail investors. While some Reddit stocks have a reputation for being short-term plays, other stocks favored by investors on the platform have promising long-term performance outlooks. With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked them to identify popular Reddit stocks that could go the distance.

  • Nuggets face daunting deficit; Jokic faces ignominious exit

    Four NHL teams have overcome 3-0 deficits in a best-of-seven playoff series, including the 1942 Stanley Cup champion Toronto Maple Leafs. The Denver Nuggets are the 143rd NBA team to go down 3-0 in a best-of-seven playoff series and nobody's ever overcome such a daunting deficit to win four straight. The Nuggets say their only aim is to send the series back to Phoenix with a win in Game 4 Sunday night in Denver.

  • Cruises are coming back: Here are the ships that have received CDC approval to sail soon

    After more than a year without cruising in U.S. waters, cruise ships are slowly receiving approval from the CDC to sail.

  • Ruediger ready to get dirty for Germany against world champions France

    Chelsea defender Antonio Ruediger insists Germany need to get a little dirty in their Euro 2020 opener against France on Tuesday in order to subdue the world champions' forward firepower.

  • Americans stand trial in Japan, accused in Ghosn's escape

    Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he was out on bail go on trial Monday in Tokyo. Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, and his son Peter Taylor are suspected in the Houdini-like operation where Ghosn hid in a box for music equipment that was loaded onto a private jet that flew him to Lebanon, via Turkey in December 2019. Unlike the U.S., Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) with an alley oop vs the Brooklyn Nets, 06/13/2021

  • GM Removes Stop-Start from Pickups, Big SUVs Due to Chip Shortage

    Stop-start technology will be gone for now from non-diesel versions of the Cadillac Escalade; Chevy Tahoe, Suburban, and Silverado; plus GMC Sierra and Yukon.

  • AARP’s CEO Says It’s Time to Rethink Retirement

    While the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 was a year for the history books, it wasn't the only notable milestone that year. For the first time in recorded history, the number of people aged 65 and older was...