In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering Type, By Component, By Aircraft Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering Type (IFE, IFC), By Component (Hardware, Connectivity, Content), By Aircraft Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028







The global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2028. The evolving passenger demand for seamless connectivity onboard is one of the crucial factors propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing number of non-stop long-haul flights worldwide is anticipated to create significant growth opportunities over the coming years.



There has been an increasing passenger demand for connectivity services within the aircraft cabin for passengers.The overall in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) capabilities are increasing coupled with the enhancements in wireless-connectivity offered to passengers.



This expansion is expected to provide airlines numerous opportunities to increase their additional ancillary revenue stream. The IFEC market is on the cusp of breaking into the mainstream and becoming an expected service offered on international flights, rather than an optional extra service.



Airlines often tend to change their IFC service provider, in an attempt to better understand the technologies in terms of performance and overall experience to the passengers, ultimately delivering the best value to the airlines. This trend is anticipated to increase the competition as well as the number of collaboration and partnerships in the marketplace as satellite connectivity providers and airlines work hand in hand to ensure a seamless IFEC services onboard.



The key airlines across the globe are replacing heavy cablings and screens with onboard Wi-Fi systems for passengers to accommodate the BYOD model, thereby reducing the overall weight of the aircraft.There has been an increasing trend of passengers bringing their Personal Electronic Devices (PED) onboard and willing to pay an additional fee for using Wi-Fi during the flight.



Moreover, there is an upsurge in the demand for streaming live TV onboard directly on the passengers' device, ultimately creating lucrative growth opportunities for the in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) market.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In an attempt to retain a competition edge, major airlines worldwide are embracing the replacement of conventional seatback IFE systems with wireless in-flight entertainment systems

• Passenger's demand for IFE has now transformed from the traditional 'please entertain me' into a more contemporary 'I want to entertain myself' attitude

• Leading service providers are forming long-term partnerships with the airlines to provide a wider coverage and capacity

• Growing adoption for in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems by LCCs to enhance the passenger experience in short-haul flights

• Using wireless, in place of wired networks, have substantial compensations for the airlines, such as weight saving due to the abolition of cabling, thereby enabling simpler installation, and reducing fuel and maintenance costs.



