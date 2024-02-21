New flight gives Tri-Cities Airport a direct California wine country connection

Avelo Airline will begin offering twice-weekly flights between the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco and the Bay Area’s Charles M. Schultz Airport in Sonoma County, Calif.

The service begins May 1 and includes Wednesday and Saturday flights. Avelo will use a Boeing Next Generation (NG) 737 on the route.

The move bolsters Pasco’s California connection after two airlines recently suspended flights for differing reasons.

Allegiant Air canceled its seasonal service to San Diego citing low demand.

And United Airlines is temporarily suspending service to San Francisco from May 22-June 30 because of runway construction in California that is causing widespread schedule changes.

The Avelo flight will offer Bay Area access via wine country.

It already offers flights to Hollywood-Burbank Airport.

Avelo Airlines will start flying between Pasco and the Bay Area.

Avelo is one of six airlines serving Pasco, together with Allegiant, Delta, Alaska, United and American.

Just last week, American began flying daily between Phoenix Sky Harbor and Pasco. That new connection links the Pasco airport to a global hub offering flights to hundreds of destinations.

Go to flytricities.com

Sign Up: Boom Town Tri-Cities

Stay up to date on Tri-Cities growth and development with our weekly business newsletter. Get the latest on restaurant and business openings and closings, plus the region’s top housing and employment news. Click here to sign up. In your inbox every Wednesday.