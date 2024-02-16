New flight option for Rochester residents traveling to Orlando now available

Rochester area residents heading to Orlando now have another flight option.

Allegiant Travel Company announced Friday that the Nevada-based company has launched its spring seasonal service from Rochester to Sanford, Florida, as part of the airline's seasonal expansion in nearly two dozen American cities.

Starting Friday, nonstop flights will travel between the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport and the Orlando Sanford International Airport, in Seminole County, Florida and located northeast of Orlando.

Flights between the two airports will fly up to four times weekly, according to Allegiant. In February and March, flights between the two airports are listed for Mondays and Fridays and some Saturdays, according to the company's website.

“Anticipating a surge in spring travel demand, we are excited to bring back these perfectly-timed seasonal routes to fly passengers to some of our network’s most popular destinations across the country,” Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief revenue officer, said in a news release.

Allegiant flies nearly 8 million leisure travelers in and out of Florida annually, according to the company.

The airline serves two Florida destinations from Rochester, including Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Charlotte County, where Allegiant operates a hotel and resort located on the Gulf Coast.

The new flights come just one day after Avelo Airlines announced a new route transporting passengers between Rochester and Spartanburg, South Carolina and the expansion of service between Rochester and Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Allegiant airlines launches service between Rochester NY and Orlando