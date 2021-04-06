'Our flight refund battle for mum who can barely walk'

Kevin Peachey - Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
·4 min read

An elderly grandmother who can "barely walk" has finally been sent a refund - a year after her flight was cancelled.

Veronica Brown, aged 85, had hoped to visit her son and grandchildren in Munich last Easter, until Covid restrictions put an end to her plans.

Her daughter Clare D'Agostino said, with little prospect of rearranging, there was "no way on earth" they would have chosen a voucher over a refund.

But they were sent one anyway, until the BBC followed up the case.

Pointless voucher

Mrs Brown visited her family in Germany as much as she could. In her advancing years, her daughter Clare booked her flights for her.

The Easter trip was booked via Expedia, but then the Covid crisis intervened, and all such travel halted.

For a variety of reasons including an apparent disagreement between agent and the airline, Lufthansa, Clare then found it impossible to get a refund, and was sent a flight voucher instead.

She knew that was pointless, with the outlook suggesting little chance of travel - particularly for the elderly - for some time.

"My mum is now unable to walk properly and would never be able to use the voucher," she said.

She then heard a report on BBC 5 Live about issues with flight vouchers and, in her frustration, sent in a message explaining how she had been "left in limbo".

After following up her case with Expedia, the BBC has now been told that a refund has finally been granted.

"We have looked into the case and can confirm that the customer is eligible for a full refund which has now been processed," a spokeswoman for the company said.

"We will contact them directly about this, and also, as a gesture of goodwill to apologise for any inconvenience, apply a £100 hotel coupon to their Expedia account."

Person on a plane
Person on a plane

Clare, and her mum, said the decision was "really great news".

Although the cost of the flight was relatively small, at £170, they said it was a "point of principle" that the money should be returned.

Other travellers have had similar difficulties securing a refund.

With considerable uncertainty over when international leisure travel will resume, that has meant holding on to a voucher worth hundreds of pounds for some time.

There is also the potential for prices to have risen considerably by the time that voucher can be used so, in effect, the money will not go so far.

Experts say that vouchers have re-emerged as an issue as it is a year on from many of those cancelled trips and some vouchers are set to expire, which could make them worthless if unused.

Generally, anyone who accepted a voucher signed away the right to a refund. However, some airlines are allowing vouchers to be swapped for cash, and others are extending the validity of the voucher.

Some holidaymakers say they were in a similar situation to Clare, not wanting a voucher but being sent one anyway, or having not been made aware that a cash refund was an option.

In those cases, if an airline or agent refuses to refund, individuals may be able to take their case to an independent dispute resolution service.

The travel industry has expressed its concern at the lack of clarity over the return of international travel.

The Business Travel Association said the latest government announcement was "beyond disappointing" and called for "a clear pathway to international travel and trade".

What are my rights?

  • If your flight is cancelled, you are entitled to a full refund to the original form of payment within seven days, although many airlines have struggled to meet that deadline. You can accept, or refuse, vouchers or a rebooking but a voucher will probably be invalid if the airline later goes bust

  • If you decide against going on a future flight, which is not yet cancelled, then there is no right to a refund. Different airlines have different rules over what you can do but many are waiving any charges for changing to a later flight or having a voucher instead.

  • If you have a package holiday, then a refund should be provided for the whole holiday within 14 days if it is cancelled

Recommended Stories

  • City drivers 'should think twice' before buying SUVs

    The boss of the RAC Foundation says drivers in urban areas should consider which car is most appropriate.

  • Missing pregnant woman found dead; boyfriend named person of interest

    A missing pregnant woman from Delaware County, Pennsylvania was found dead in a wooded area of Southwest Philadelphia on Monday night. The victim's boyfriend is now a person of interest in the case.

  • Spring break drew thousands of travelers to MSP Airport

    Some travelers over spring break may have felt as if Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was back to the way things were before the COVID-19 pandemic savaged air travel more than a year ago. At its peak, MSP was positively bustling with Minnesotans desperate to connect with a beach, a golf course or far-flung loved ones after a depressing year of lockdown. That trend will likely ...

  • 'Godzilla vs Kong' brings surge in ticket sales

    The American monster film 'Godzilla vs Kong' brought new hopes to the flailing cinema industry,shattering domestic box office records since the global health crisis began. In its opening weekend, it raked in $32 million - almost double that of the next highest opener "Wonder Woman 1984" in December. That's despite it also being available on demand for HBO Max subscribers at no extra fee, though it is unclear how many have streamed it. And while more than half the cinemas across the U.S. have already re-opened, many are still operating at a reduced capacity.The Warner Brothers movie is the fourth in production company Legendary's so-called 'MonsterVerse', a shared cinematic universe featuring characters Godzilla and King Kong in separate movies. The latest release is the first of this series in which the two are pitted against each other. But like many other films, its release was delayed as cinemas shuttered last year. David A. Gross, who runs the consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, says that the weekend ticket sales were 'strong despite still-difficult conditions'. He says that while the numbers are half of what they would be under normal circumstances, it shows that the act of moviegoing isn't going away.At the international box office, where "Godzilla vs. Kong" opened last weekend, revenues for the monster mashup have surpassed $236 million.

  • 20 Creative Decor Ideas to Enhance Your Balcony Once and for All

    When it comes to warm-weather decorating, the first thing you might think of is adding new throw pillows to your living room sofa, placing a colorful rug in your entry or swapping out the drab art in your bedroom for a beachy print. While these are all great starting points, there's one important space that you shouldn't overlook — your balcony. Luckily, we've rounded up 20 inspiring balcony ideas that'll help you make the most of your space, furniture choices, accessories and more.

  • Macy’s CEO Pay Tops $11 Million

    Jeff Gennette’s salary fell with COVID-19 pullbacks, but his incentive pay and stock awards made up for the decline.

  • Boy, 1, critically injured in road-rage shooting on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive

    CHICAGO — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the right temple while he was in a car traveling north on Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park on Tuesday morning, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. Witnesses called police just after 11 a.m. Central time when they heard shots fired on South Lake Shore Drive in the Loop, police said. A female passenger ...

  • Supreme Court Sides With Google in $8 Billion Suit

    The Supreme Court sided with Google in a legal fight against Oracle about code copyright yesterday. "Google's copying of the Java SE API, which included only those lines of code that were needed to...

  • Texas, Louisiana sue US government over deportation holds

    Texas and Louisiana sued the federal government Tuesday alleging immigration authorities have declined to take custody of people who have been convicted of crimes and could be subject to deportation. In a complaint filed with a federal court in Houston, the states contend that changes in immigration policy by President Joe Biden’s administration allow immigrants who have been convicted of crimes to be released at the end of their sentences rather than being held for deportation proceedings.

  • Google's latest acquisition could lead to spatial audio for the Pixel Buds

    Google recently acquired a 3D audio startup that could lead to new features for the Pixel Buds or any of its other future products.

  • This Princess Diana Biographer Is Trying to Discredit Meghan Markle’s Claims of Isolation in the Royal Family

    Meghan Markle’s words from her interview with Oprah Winfrey last month are still resonating in royal circles. One prominent insider, Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton, has some thoughts about what the Duchess of Sussex has to say — and some of it may surprise you. He somewhat agrees with Meghan’s assessment that there’s a “sense […]

  • New UK regulator set to curb big tech's power over news publishers

    Britain's new regulator for tech giants Facebook and Google launches on Wednesday with an initial remit to see if a code of conduct could improve the balance of power between the platforms and news publishers. The Digital Markets Unit (DMU), based in the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has been set up to stop big tech companies abusing their market dominance after the competition regulator said existing rules were not enough.

  • Piers Morgan says Oprah Winfrey didn't challenge Harry and Meghan's harsh allegations

    "I should be able to be a journalist and question the veracity of [their] statements," Piers Morgan told Fox News' Tucker Carlson in a Monday interview.

  • Arizona plans to seek warrants for 1st executions in years

    Prosecutors have told the Arizona Supreme Court that they intend on soon seeking execution warrants for two death-row inmates in what would be the state’s first executions in almost seven years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office said Tuesday that it’s asking the high court to set a briefing schedule before filing execution warrants for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood. Arizona put executions on hold after the 2014 death of Joseph Wood, who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours.

  • Several cruise lines just moved their sailing restart dates. See when major cruise lines plan on operating again.

    Most cruises in the US won't be sailing until May at the soonest and cruise lines are consistently pushing back sail dates.

  • A Miami affair to remember: Larsa Pippen and her married boyfriend split. What we know

    They said it wouldn’t last.

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • Pfizer halts shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccines to Israel after the country reportedly failed to make payment

    The Jerusalem Post reported Pfizer halted a shipment of 700,000 COVID vaccine doses after Israel failed to pay for its most recent shipment of 2.5 million doses.

  • JetBlue is promising London-bound passengers free meals, wider seats, and more when service finally starts this summer - take a look

    JetBlue is primed to disrupt the trans-Atlantic market with its impending flights to London and passengers can expect low fares and high frills.

  • Asexuality is one of the most misunderstood sexual orientations. This is what it's really like.

    Millions of people identify as asexual, meaning they feel little to no sexual attraction to others. Still, myths about the sexuality abound.