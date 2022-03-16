🌱 New Flight Services + St. Patrick's Day Events Today

Hello again, Las Vegas! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Las Vegas Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Las Vegas Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Las Vegas long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 71 Low: 48.

Attention, top law firms! We're now offering sponsorship opportunities for local firms interested in building lasting connections with clients in Las Vegas. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top three stories today in Las Vegas:

Spirit Airlines is adding additional services from three Western cities to Las Vegas. Starting in August, Spirit Airlines, a Florida-based discount air carrier will add daily services from Reno, Albuquerque, and Boise, Idaho, to Harry Reid International Airport. These additions will add more than 40 nonstop flights to Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Sun) Do you have St. Patrick's Day plans yet? Las Vegas is offering no shortage of celebrations. Check out Celtic Feris at New York-New York Hotel & Casino with a traditional Irish pipe band leading a parade, followed by a Guinness toast! Or head to Rì Rà Irish Pub, inside the Shoppes at Mandalay Place, for a full St. Patrick's Day menu all day! For a list of all the events check out the link. (KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas) Las Vegas has hit $5/gallon as the average gas price in the area, according to AAA. As of Wednesday, the average price of regular unleaded gas is $5.04, marking the city’s highest recorded average price on record. Besides Nevada, only California and Hawaii have passed the $5/gallon average price. (Fox 5 Las Vegas)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts? (Reviewers at CNET called the new system — known as the Ring Alarm Pro — “a giant leap for home security”). So why the kudos?

In a nutshell: the Ring Alarm Pro can protect your home both online and off. It includes a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router to help you get reliable physical and digital security in one, innovative device. Now you can help protect your home with all of the benefits of the Ring Alarm, to keep your home safe and secure, while experiencing fast, reliable connectivity.

To learn more about the system CNET called “the future of home security” or to build your own custom system, you can visit Ring here.

Today in Las Vegas:

Breast Ultrasound Screening Coming Direct to You! (8:00 AM)

Toddler Storytime - West Charleston Library (10:30 AM)

Breakfast Book Club - Sunrise Library (11:00 AM)

Free COVID-19 Testing - Centennial Hills Library (2:00 PM)

From my notebook:

There are two new open houses being held soon in the Las Vegas area! If you're looking for a new home, be sure to check them out. (Las Vegas Patch)

Check out all the fun things to do in Las Vegas this week! From music to comedy to sports there's something for everyone! (Las Vegas Weekly)

Watch the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's video when the first LVMPD police academy occurred included women. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Desert Breeze Photography — (Visit website)

Available Now —

Add your business here

Events:

Breast Ultrasound Screening Coming Direct to You! (March 17)

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (March 21)

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

Add your event

Loving the Las Vegas Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Thursday off right. I'll see you around!

— Dominique-Noelle Rafael

About me: Dominique is a self taught UX/UI designer based in Princeton, NJ. She recently graduated from the University of Maryland last spring with a bachelor's degree in Information Science. She is excited to begin working on the Patch newsletter project this year!

This article originally appeared on the Las Vegas Patch