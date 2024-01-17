New flight from T.F. Green: Fly to San Diego without changing planes

WARWICK − Starting this spring, travelers will be able to fly on Breeze Airways from T.F. Green International Airport to San Diego without changing planes.

The seasonal, daily fights will make one stop before arriving at San Diego International Airport, but travelers won't have to switch planes as part of the airline's "BreezeThru" service, the airline said in a press release.

State officials cut a ribbon at the ticket counter for Breeze Airways base at TF Green airport

The flights, starting April 30, will leave Rhode Island in the morning and return to T.F. Green each evening, according to the Rhode Island Airport Corporation, which operates Green.

Breeze's seasonal flights to another California destination, Los Angeles, are scheduled to resume May 1, according to the airport.

Next month, Breeze will also start new, nonstop flights to Savannah, Georgia, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to the airport. The Savannah flights are scheduled to start Feb. 14 and will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays; while the Myrtle Beach flights will start Feb. 15, offered on Thursdays and Sundays.

The airline will also offer supplemental Saturday flights to Myrtle Beach during February and April school vacations, according to the airport.

Breeze established a "base" at Green in March 2023. At the time, company officials said they planned to add routes until they get to at least 20.

But by making Green a "base," with jets, pilots, maintenance workers, flight attendants and ground staff based in Providence, Breeze officials say over the next five years they plan to continue adding routes.

T.F. Green now offers 33 nonstop destinations, including 15 nonstop routes by Breeze Airways, the airport said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Flights from RI's TF Green airport to San Diego will start this spring