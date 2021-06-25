Flight from traffic stop because of warrant brings new charges

Jun. 24—A Crossville man not having a formal address fled from Fairfield Glade Police during a speeding stop because he had an outstanding warrant. Now the suspect has new charges.

Ethan Chase Wilmoth, no address available, Crossville, is charged with evading arrest. He was wanted on a probation violation warrant from Putnam County.

The incident took place June 11 around 6:24 a.m. when FGPD Ptl. Joseph Nash was observing traffic in the 6000 block of Peavine Rd., according to an arrest report. Nash wrote he clocked a Lexus car traveling 55 mph in a 30 mph zone.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away from the officer, running through a four-way stop at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Rd.

Other Fairfield Glade police units and sheriff's deputies responded to the area of the pursuit and the vehicle was found stopped in the middle of the road at the intersection of Peavine Rd. and Antioch Rd.

Although the car was unoccupied, the motor was still running. While police were processing the vehicle, a man approached who was identified as the driver and surrendered.

According to the arrest report, Wilmopth told police he fled because he had the warrant from Putnam County.

Wilmoth was placed under $7,500 for the evading arrest charge filed in Cumberland County and was placed under hold for Putnam County authorities.

