Flights delayed, canceled at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix due to storms

Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix reported on Monday that 73 flights were canceled and 181 flights were delayed.

These delays and cancellations came as intense winter storms hit the lower 48 states and put 45% of the nation's population under a wind chill warning or advisory. Subzero temperatures and colder winds were expected to prevail through Tuesday. According to USA TODAY, more than 10,000 flights across the country had been disrupted each of the last two days.

The full list of canceled and delayed flights out of Sky Harbor was available at skyharbor.com/flights/delayed-canceled-and-diverted-flights/.

The FAA website (https://nasstatus.faa.gov/) also listed the airports across the company affected by the storms.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Flights delayed, canceled at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport